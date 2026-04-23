MONTREAL, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - As part of Espace pour la vie's 2026 programm, the Planétarium is pleased to present from May 4th, The Great Solar System Adventure!, an immersive and fun science odyssey guided by lovable, animated characters.

Produced by the renowned studio NSC Creative (who also produced We Are Stars), this visual journey transports spectators to the heart of our Solar System thanks to spectacular 360° images and thrilling narration. The film offers us a unique experience that explores the marvels and perils of our solar system. It was awarded nine prizes internationally in 2025, including Best of Earth Special Jury Selection award (United-States) and Best Children's Film at the Dome Under Film Festival (Australia).

Synopsis

Join showman extraordinaire "The Great Schiaparelli" as he takes the audience on a death-defying space-time adventure within his wondrous Observatorium.

From the sun-scorched surface of Mercury to the icy expanses of Pluto and beyond, prepare to be subjected to the myriad dangers and wonders of our Solar System, on a breathtaking tour that reveals just how precious our home planet really is.

Be warned though, the Observatorium isn't just for show. It will transport the audience right into the heart of some of the deadliest locations in our slice of the heavens. It's going to take some fancy flying to get everyone back in one piece!

Ages: 6 to 13 years old

Watch the trailer

aurōrae

The film aurōrae is back by popular demand and will be presented as a double feature with The Great Solar System Adventure! for the summer only. The timing couldn't be more perfect, as 2026 is shaping up to be a busy year for solar activity and there will be increased aurora activity too!

The film was shot by the Planétarium's team in the heart of the Northwest Territories. It will transport spectators from Montreal to Yellowknife and from outer space to the earth's core as it explores and examines aurorae borealis. Set to the electrifying music of DJ Champion, this immersive experience will thrill spectators as they witness one of the most breathtaking spectacles has to offer has to offer.

Watch the trailer

Make the most of your visit!

Family lab

Every second Saturday of the month, families can enjoy creative and science-based DIY activities free of charge in the FamLab. These activities change with the seasons and depending on the creative inspiration of the Planétarium's team. Some of the very first activities organized included building a robot with the Mars Mobile and creative LEGO-building.

Offered all day, every second Saturday of the month. No sign-up required.

Ages: 6 to 12 years old

There is also a sensory exploration area for children aged 0 to 5.

Astro-Bistro

Visitors are invited to slow down and consider astronomy from a different perspective in the dining area at the Planétarium. With rolling astrophotography projections, an exhibition featuring a collection of LEGO rockets and spaceships, and a reading and podcast corner for kids, the Astro-Bistro is an inviting and inspiring place to satisfy your curiosity.

Information and tickets: https://espacepourlavie.ca/en

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of Espace pour la vie's mission. The Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium are all part of Espace pour la vie. Together, these Montreal institutions make up the most important natural sciences museum complex in Canada. Each year, they welcome nearly 2.5 million people. In light of the ongoing issues our planet is facing, Espace pour la vie is working to grow its impact by prioritizing dialogue with communities and by organizing initiatives that foster public engagement engage the public to make socioecological transitions.

Press release (photos)

SOURCE Espace pour la vie Montreal

Media inquiries: Roy & Turner Communications, Chloé Rossi, 514 652-6478, [email protected]; Espace pour la vie, Anne Bourgoin, 438 346-0542, [email protected]