A renewed museology integrated into the architecture Inspired by biophilic design, the Insectarium team has completely revamped its museological approach to help change the relationship between humans and insects and to promote their appreciation, thus developing "entomophilia"* among the public.



*The definition of the word entomophilia refers to "the process of pollination in which pollen is transmitted by insects". In the context of the new Insectarium, its architecture and museology inspired by biophilia, we give this term a new meaning to express the notion of entomophilia in the sense of love, respect and appreciation of insects.

Visitors will get to perceive their environment at the same level as the insects by immersing themselves in their fascinating realm and, in the process, change the way they look at these magnificent living beings. A totally new experience awaits all visitors, young and old, who will come to meet the insects in their own world.

Tickets on sale today

Tickets are available online now. To experience the new Insectarium, visitors will need to choose a set time for their visit when they book their tickets.

Separate fee for the Insectarium

The new Montréal Insectarium will offer a completely new visitor experience and access will be priced in the same way as all other Espace pour la vie museums.

Espace pour la vie

Montréal Space for Life is made up of the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These five prestigious institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

Montréal Space for Life Foundation

The Montréal Space for Life Foundation contributes philanthropically to the development of Espace pour la vie by supporting the scientific, educational, cultural, social and artistic missions of its five institutions: the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. Its values are based on respect for biodiversity and appreciation of the sciences and the arts as a way of bringing people closer to nature.

