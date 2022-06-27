SYDNEY, NS, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Brian Comer, Minister Responsible for the Office of Mental Health and Addictions, on behalf of Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables; and Leroy Denny, Chief of the Eskasoni First Nation, announced joint funding for the construction of a solar energy generation system for Eskasoni Cold Logistics.

Funding will support the development and installation of a 583 kilowatt ground mounted solar energy system on the company's live lobster storage facility. The project will reduce overall energy demands, and in turn, lower energy costs for the facility. The community will use the cost savings to fund other important services for residents. The project will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide training opportunities for community members in the installation and maintenance of solar energy systems.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.1 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $128,610, while the Eskasoni First Nation is contributing $245,205.

Quotes

"Reliable infrastructure is key to building stronger and healthier communities. We are proud to partner with the Government of Nova Scotia and the Eskasoni First Nation on this important renewable solar energy project that will create a healthier environment and benefit the community for years to come."

Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Nova Scotia is a national leader in fighting climate change. Transitioning to more renewable energy sources like solar power helps propel us toward our ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. This is a prime example of how community-led projects can help us reach our collective goals."

The Honourable Brian Comer, Minister Responsible for the Office of Mental Health and Addictions, on behalf of the Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables

"Eskasoni First Nation is committed to finding ways to grow our renewable energy sector and find sustainable solutions that are environmentally conscious. We are moving towards green energy commercially and residentially and we are proud to do so. As Mi'kmaq, we are always keeping the future generations at the forefront of our decision making in an effort to ensure environmental stewardship."

Leroy Denny, Chief of the Eskasoni First Nation

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past 6 years, the Government of Canada has invested more than $1 billion in over 320 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia .

has invested more than in over 320 infrastructure projects across . During that period, over $46 billion has been invested in communities by Infrastructure Canada across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over $1.2 billion in green energy infrastructure projects.

has been invested in communities by Infrastructure Canada across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over in green energy infrastructure projects. The province has set a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

