ESKA Natural Spring Water - New 100% recycled plastic bottles now available in stores

MONTREAL, July 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - ESKA Natural Spring Water announces that its new rPET bottles made of 100% recycled plastic are now available in stores. Sourced from Quebec's Blue Box and other municipal recycling systems that are in themselves, 100% recyclable, the new rPET bottle demonstrates the brand's continued commitment to ending the creation of first use plastic bottles and helping to support Canada's circular economy.

Using rPET provides a new life for used plastic, eliminates the manufacturing of new virgin plastic and highlights the importance of creating a closed-loop system of recycling and reusing plastic.

"At ESKA, the preservation and protection of the environment is a core value", declares Michel McArthur, Chief Operating Officer at ESKA. "As members of the Quebec and broader Canadian community, we seek to do our part in helping to reduce waste, use natural resources more efficiently and support a sustainable future".

This product news will be highlighted with new packaging and an advertising campaign that communicates ESKA's unique Quebec sources and natural filtration story.

Crafted by the source

Harvested from a source protected by glacial rocks, ESKA water has been filtered by nature for more than 15 years. Ancient Canadian soils have developed a natural filtration system that extracts impurities to give ESKA a signature crisp cold, fresh, taste, enriched with the health benefits of natural lands. In fact, ESKA water is so naturally pure that it goes from source to table, with virtually no human intervention where nothing is added and nothing is removed

About Eska

ESKA offers 100% Quebec water, which comes from sources perfectly protected by their environment. ESKA water is distinguished by its exceptional taste and purity. It is 100% naturally filtered by nature. ESKA is a Quebec incorporated company with corporate offices based in Laval and its bottling facility in Abitibi, QC. While privately owned by a group of Canadian and American investors, ESKA operates exclusively in Canada and 100% of its products are made in Quebec. In fact, nearly all of Eska's 130 employees live and work in the local Quebec community.

For further information: Anne Dongois, 514 826-2050, [email protected]