Three quarters of Canadian CEOs expect returns on ESG after three years, but CSOs flag numerous implementation challenges

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Despite potential environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related headwinds globally, increasing extreme weather, emerging regulations, disruptive technology and changing consumer perspectives, have pushed sustainability to the top of many corporate agendas, finds KPMG's 2024 CEO Outlook.

A new report from KPMG in Canada reveals how advancing ESG and sustainability actions is not just about compliance; it's about ensuring long-term resilience and value creation. Canadian CEOs are faced with numerous ESG risks and opportunities that require immediate attention to effectively navigate this complex and evolving sustainability landscape. According to the survey, 55 per cent of CEOs in Canada say it's possible to address all ESG priorities concurrently.

"The demands on Canadian CEOs are substantial, with leaders under pressure to tackle issues such as climate risk, decarbonization and ethical supply chains. The operational, logistical, financial, and now legal complexities of sustainability call on the entire C-suite to work together to embed ESG across the organization." says Doron Telem, Partner and National ESG Leader, KPMG in Canada.

Key Findings:

The dramatic rise in ESG's critical importance for CEOs in Canada can be attributed to several factors, notably, the heightened focus on regulatory and reporting considerations. The biggest development in legislation is the Bill C-59 provisions announced earlier this year, which aim to prevent greenwashing and protect consumers from misleading sustainability claims. This landmark legislation has added substantial weight to the sustainability agenda, compelling companies to ensure their environmental and social claims are verified to avoid significant financial and reputational risks.

Despite 53 per cent of CEOs believing their sustainability claims can withstand scrutiny (compared to 29 per cent in 2023), many companies may be questioning their ability to substantiate claims like carbon-neutral, environmentally friendly, or ethically sourced. More Canadian CEOs are engaging their Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) to embed ESG into core organizational strategies.

KPMG data reveals that 62 per cent of Canadian CSOs and other heads of sustainability say their organization has adopted a strategic approach to ESG, yet have flagged several barriers that hinder the effective execution of ESG initiatives1:

More than half of CSOs highlighted identified nine out of the ten barriers listed (above) in the survey, reflecting that each issue is critical and interconnected. This systemic aspect of each barrier can make it challenging to prioritize and decide how companies should tackle each problem.

Mr. Telem notes, "Although regulatory pressures are pushing ESG to the forefront, corporations realize that resilience and risk management are in fact at the core. Management teams are coming together to analyze the ESG factors that need to be addressed in the short and long run. They are also refining the ROI calculations to take into account more data on risk impacts, innovative technologies and financing options."

Addressing ESG challenges requires a robust strategy to allocate capital toward acquiring the right resources, expertise, data, and technology necessary for implementing long-term sustainable initiatives. To effectively implement an ESG strategy that truly does go beyond compliance, it's essential that companies integrate sustainability objectives into their core operations and decision-making processes.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 1 Insights from a commissioned study focusing on ESG market priorities conducted by Verdantix Research on behalf of KPMG in Canada, July 2024. N=100 ESG & Sustainability leaders across Canada.

