ESE Entertainment Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTC PINK: ENTEF) (the "Company" or "ESE"), is pleased to announce that it has upsized its non-brokered private placement previously announced this morning (the "Private Placement"), in response to demand from the market. The Company will now be issuing up to 2,954,545 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $1.10 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,250,000. Each Unit will be composed of one common share (an "ESE Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), each Warrant to be exercisable for two years at $1.50 per ESE Share.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO and director of the Company, stated: "We are very pleased to have already received such high levels of investor support for our Private Placement, and we look forward to using the proceeds towards our acquisitions program, among other things."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to fund acquisitions and for general working capital purposes. Finder's fees may be paid in accordance with applicable rules of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and securities regulations.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, conditional approval from the TSXV and receipt of any other required regulatory approvals. The securities being offered under the Private Placement will be issued pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws and will be subject to a hold period that will expire four months and one day from the date of issue.

The Company anticipates insider participation in the Private Placement and the issuance of Units to the Company's insiders will be considered related party transactions within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of any insider participation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such Act.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE Entertainment is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esport team franchise. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements respecting the Private Placement, the payment of finder's fees thereon, the intended use of proceeds therefrom and the participation of insiders therein. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

