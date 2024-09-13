ESE Entertainment Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company"), a gaming company that provides a range of services to leading video game developers and publishers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Maarschalk B.Sc, CPA, as a Director of the Company.

About Mr. Maarschalk

Mr. Ryan Maarschalk was previously a Director of ESE Entertainment, after its initial public listing and subsequent valuation growth. He brings over two decades of leadership experience across both private and public sectors. His career includes roles as a director and executive, providing strategic financial oversight for numerous organizations. Mr. Maarschalk previously served with Crowe MacKay LLP for four years, and for the past nine years, he has operated his own firm, specializing in CFO services for a range of industries. A former NCAA tennis athlete, Mr. Maarschalk holds a degree in Biomedical Science from Western Michigan University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA). His comprehensive financial expertise and business acumen make him a valuable asset to ESE as it continues to evolve and expand.

"I am thrilled to rejoin the ESE Board of Directors and collaborate once again with Konrad and the talented ESE team. During my previous tenure, we achieved remarkable growth, and I'm excited to contribute to the company's next phase of development. I'm reenergized and eager to add value and support wherever I can. I look forward to building on our past successes and driving ESE toward new milestones." Commented Ryan Maarschalk, Director of ESE.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ryan back to our board of directors. He was previously on the board of ESE Entertainment during its public listing, a period in which the company achieved significant milestones, including a peak valuation of over $4 per share. His deep understanding of the company, along with his strategic insight, will be invaluable as ESE enters its next phase of growth and innovation" commented Konrad Wasiela, Chief Executive Officer of ESE.

In connection with Mr. Maarschalk's appointment, the Company has granted Mr. Maarschalk 250,000 incentive stock options (the "Options"), with each Option exercisable at $0.11 per share for two years from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of the Company's equity incentive plan. The Options are subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of grant and to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Concurrently, Ron Segev has stepped down as a Director of the Company. ESE would like to extend its sincere gratitude to Ron Segev for his valuable contributions and dedication during his tenure as a Director, and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

