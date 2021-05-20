You'll find…

A variety of more than 30 fun activities

Holiday passports for savings of up to 40%

Sanitary measures to keep you safe

More to come after the May 18 announcement

MONTREAL, May 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebec's favourite vacation destination is launching its summer season with a host of activities for a family excursion, a romantic date, relaxation with friends or just cutting loose. With its green spaces and magnificent views, the Old Port belongs to Montrealers, and they are invited to claim it while encouraging more than thirty local businesses. Whether on land, on the water or in the air, you don't have to go far to get away from it all this summer. A number of activities are already open:

Recreational tourism activities

The Montreal Observation Wheel

The MTL Urban Zipline and the Quick Jump

Voiles en Voiles, a family adventure park

Quadricycle and pedal boat rental from Écorécréo

Éco Tours Montreal – Segway Tours

SOS Labyrinth

Bota Bota Spa

Summer shops

Clock Tower Beach (opening June 19 )

Water activities

Wet Set Adventures MTL

Jet St-Laurent

Petit navire (starting May 26 )

) Bateau-Mouche (starting June 11 )

Food

A dozen food trucks including two new additions: Ice Cream glacée and a brand new Smokies specializing in grilled cheese

and a brand new specializing in grilled cheese The Marché des Éclusiers farmer's market (Saturdays)

Passports for attractions at bargain prices

Several Old Port businesses have joined forces to participate in Attraits d'Événements Attractions Québec passports, which let visitors enjoy some popular activities at up to 40% off the regular prices.

More to come

The popular Old Port terraces (Marché des Éclusiers, Terrasses Bonsecours, and Scena) as well as some boating activities (Saute moutons and Croisières Absolü) will be opening soon, following the May 18 announcement by the Québec government. We welcome this announcement as it will allow gatherings and outdoor events, essential features of the Old Port.

Sanitary measures for visitor safety



Visitor safety is a priority at the Old Port, and its tenants have implemented sanitary measures in accordance with Public Health guidelines: installations promoting physical distancing, hand-sanitizing stations, alcohol gel, etc. To find out more about our preventive measures, click here .

About the Old Port of Montréal



The Old Port of Montréal, a division of the Canada Lands Company, has offered a variety of interactive, cultural and recreational activities for more than 25 years. As home to the Montréal Science Centre, the second most visited science center in the country, it also offers many opportunities for scientific discovery. Bordering a 2.5-kilometre stretch of the St. Lawrence River, the Old Port of Montréal is the most popular recreational tourism site in Quebec, with more than six million visitors annually. Its partners are Coca-Cola, Eska, Natrel, Sleeman, TELUS, Rythme 105.7, 92.5 The Beat, 96.9 CKOI and 98.5 FM.

www.oldportofmontreal.com

