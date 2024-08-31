Escape from the Federal Training Centre - minimum-security unit

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

On August 30, 2024, during the 10:45 p.m. count, staff members at the minimum-security unit of the Federal Training Centre in Laval, Quebec, discovered that Tamusi Angiyou was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted both the Laval Police and the Sûreté du Québec, and a warrant for the inmate's arrest was issued.

Tamusi Angiyou is 51 years old, measures 165 cm (5 ft 5) in height and weighs 65 kg (144 lbs). He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, although he is almost bald. His right middle and ring fingers have been amputated at the tips. He also has visible tattoos, including a cannabis leaf and a totem man on his right arm.

The inmate is currently serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder, forcible confinement, use of a firearm and sexual assault.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Tamusi Angiyou is asked to contact the Sûreté du Quebec.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

