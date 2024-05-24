Escape from the Federal Training Centre (Minimum Security)

LAVAL, QC, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - On May 24, 2024, at approximately 10:45 p.m., staff members at the Federal Training Centre (minimum security) discovered that Yacine Zouaoui was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted both the Laval Police and the Sûreté du Québec, and a warrant for the inmate's arrest was issued.

Yacine Zouaoui is 32 years old, measures 185 cm (6 ft 1) in height and weighs 186 lbs. He has a dark complexion, brown eyes, brown hair as well as visible tattoos including a tear drop under his left eye and three dots in the web of his left hand.

The inmate is currently serving an indeterminate sentence for Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Second Degree Murder.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Yacine Zouaoui is asked to contact the Sûreté du Quebec.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

