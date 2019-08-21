Escape from Stony Mountain Institution - Minimum security unit

STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - On August 21, 2019 during the 7:30 a.m. count in the minimum security unit at Stony Mountain Institution, staff members discovered that offender Ringo (Dylan) Carpenter was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Stonewall detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Winnipeg Police Service. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Ringo Carpenter is 28 years old, measures 165 cm (5'5") in height and weighs 64 kg (141 lbs). He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo showing the outline of a naked woman on his right upper arm. He is currently serving a sentence of 8 years for manslaughter.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of offender Ringo Carpenter is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada

For further information: Isabelle Robitaille, Regional Communications Manager - Prairie Region, Correctional Service Canada, Isabelle.Robitaille@csc-scc.gc.ca, 204-983-0992

