EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - On February 16, 2024, staff members at Stan Daniels Healing Centre, a minimum-security Section 81 facility, discovered that Lathan Alexis was not accounted for.

Native Counselling Services of Alberta immediately contacted the Edmonton Police Service and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.

ESCAPE - Lathan Alexis (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

Lathan Alexis is 25 years old, measures 180 cm (5'11") in height and weighs 76 kg (168 lbs). The inmate has a medium complexion, brown eyes, black hair and has multiple tattoos, including:

A bear head on his right forearm;

A marijuana leaf on his right wrist;

A Celtic cross on his right arm;

A banner with the word "Lucas" on his left arm;

A rose on his left hand.

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of three years, five months, 20 days for assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon (x2), and break enter with intent.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Lathan Alexis is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service.

Native Counselling Services of Alberta and the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will investigate the circumstances of this incident and are working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter ( @CSC_SCC_en ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices ).

For more information, please visit the website www.csc-scc.gc.ca .

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203