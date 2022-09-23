MAPLE CREEK, SK, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - On September 23, 2022, during the 1:15 p.m. count, staff members at Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge, a multi-level security federal facility, discovered that Anna Rose Cook was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Maple Creek detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and a warrant for her arrest has been issued.

Anna Cook - Escape from Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

Anna Rose Cook is 30 years old, measures 168 cm (5'6") in height and weighs 56 kg (123 lbs). She has a fair complexion, blue eyes and blonde hair. She has a scar above her right eye, "Darrell" tattoo on right wrist and "Lindgrin" tattoo on lower right leg.

She is currently serving a sentence of 2 years for Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (X3), Possession of Property by Crime Over $5000 (X4), Theft of Credit Card (X2), Procures, Possess and Sells Identity Documents, Mischief in Relation to Other Property (X2), Fail to Comply with Order – At Large (X2), Theft Under $5000 (X2), Flight from Peace Officer, Obstruct Public Peace Officer and Fraudulently Obtain Transportation.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Anna Rose Cook is asked to contact police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203