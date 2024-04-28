Escape from Buffalo Sage Wellness House - Section 81

EDMONTON, AB, April 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

On April 27, 2024, staff members at Buffalo Sage Wellness House, a minimum-security Section 81 facility, discovered that Eugenia Herman was not accounted for.

Native Counselling Services of Alberta immediately contacted the Edmonton Police Service and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.

Eugenia Herman is 31 years old, measures 163 cm 5′4″ in height and weighs 57 kg (126 lb). The inmate has a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair and has multiple tattoos:

A red and black leopard on her neck

A red arm band on her left upper arm

D.E.E.R on her right shoulder

"For those I love I will sacrifice" on her right upper arm

"Loco" on her right forearm

A rose on her right calf

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of two years for Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, Possession contrary to order, Failure to comply with order (x2), Assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm, Possession of property obtained by crime in excess of $5000 and Motor vehicle theft.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Eugenia Herman is asked to contact the police.

Native Counselling Services of Alberta and the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will investigate the circumstances of this incident and are working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203