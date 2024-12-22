LAVAL, QC, Dec. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Escaparium proudly announces its outstanding performance at the 2024 TERPECA's (Top Escape Rooms Project Enthusiasts' Choice Awards), the most prestigious global ranking for escape rooms. No other award matches the renown and impact of the TERPECA's, and this recognition highlights Escaparium's excellence and innovation in escape room design.

Magnifico's Circus: Crowned #1 Game in the World

Escaparium claimed the top spot with its game Magnifico's Circus, marking a historic milestone for the escape room industry. With a $1.3 million investment, this 2.5-hour immersive adventure featuring three live actors, represents the largest investment ever made in an escape room on an international scale. Inspired by Disney, Universal Studios, and the world of cinema, this project sets a new benchmark for the industry and establishes Escaparium as a global pioneer.

Escaparium: First in the World and Winner of Multiple Awards

At this year's TERPECA's, other flagship rooms from Escaparium ranked among the world's best:

The Forgotten Cathedral – 3rd place





– 3rd place Wardrobe for Sale – 14th place





– 14th place The Lost Island of the Voodoo Queen – 37th place





– 37th place The Family – 49th place

The Culmination of 9 Years of Hard Work and Innovation

"Escaparium is incredibly proud of everything it has achieved over the past nine years. Our teams have dedicated time, resources, and unwavering passion to perfecting the art of escape rooms. These results show that hard work pays off, and we are honored to see our experiences, especially Magnifico's Circus, reach such a high level of recognition," said Jonathan Driscoll, President of Escaparium.

Escaparium: Committed to Excellence

Since its inception, Escaparium has stood out for its relentless pursuit of excellence. In 2024, with the addition of their newest experience, Magnifico's Circus, the company solidifies its position as a global leader in immersive entertainment. It is worth noting that all Escaparium experiences are entirely designed and created in Quebec by their in-house team, an added source of pride for the company and the local community.

"Escaparium is a tremendous source of pride for Laval. The company's success is built on the exceptional work of passionate and collaborative individuals who bring vibrant energy to our destination. It embodies remarkable creative genius, showcasing our destination brilliantly on the international stage. We are truly fortunate to have them here with us." said Christine Métayer, CEO of Tourisme Laval.

About Escaparium

Founded nine years ago, Escaparium has become an international benchmark in escape rooms, offering innovative immersive experiences that push the boundaries of imagination. Based in Laval, Escaparium is proud to contribute to the region's cultural and tourism growth by attracting visitors from around the globe.

