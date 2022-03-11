ESA Board of Directors Appoints Josie Erzetic as New President and CEO

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Following a rigorous search, the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Josie Erzetic to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 4, 2022.

Josie has an exceptional track record and a broad base of experience within ESA, presently serving as the Vice President of Operations and previously as the Chief Regulatory Officer and General Counsel.

Josie Erzetic ESA New President and CEO (CNW Group/Electrical Safety Authority)

She brings over 25 years of experience in the electricity sector to her new role. Prior to joining ESA five years ago, she held various roles at Ontario Power Generation including Vice President, Corporate Business Development, responsible for development of hydro, thermal, solar and energy storage projects.

"In her roles at ESA, she has demonstrated herself to be a thoughtful, inclusive and collaborative leader, both internally and externally. While building on a strong and successful legacy, we are confident that she will continue to evolve the company's culture as a modern regulator committed to working with its partners and licensed communities, promoting safety education and reducing regulatory burden, all in aid of making Ontarians safer," said Annette Bergeron, Chair of the ESA Board of Directors after a unanimous vote by the Board.

As Chief Regulatory Officer and General Counsel, she managed strategic priority areas such as licensing, electrical safety, codes and technical standards, and product safety. In addition, she oversaw the activities related to communications, government and stakeholder relations as well as legal and privacy matters.

Josie has also served on a number of not-for-profit Boards in the environmental and childcare areas, as well as the Boards of several joint venture, renewable energy projects.

Outgoing President and CEO David Collie said, "When we hired Josie 5 years ago, we were impressed with her track record of implementing successful projects at OPG where she collaborated with First Nations and led the development of several unique renewable generation projects. She also served as Assistant General Counsel at OPG". He added, "She has embraced all aspects of ESA's mission and envisions a streamlined and modern organization that will thrive in an environment that values partnerships with our employees and stakeholders."

David Collie will retire on July 1, 2022. Chair Bergeron stated, "Over his thirteen years at ESA, David has presided over many progressive changes. We would like to thank David for his many contributions and, in particular, for the launch of risk based oversight which is critical to the company's success. Effective April 4th, David will assume the role of Special Advisor to the Board in order to support the transition process".

