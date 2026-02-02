Electrical Safety Authority Opens Nominations for the 17th Annual Ontario Electrical Safety Awards

Nominate changemakers shaping a safer electrical future for Ontario.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) is now accepting nominations for the 17th Annual Ontario Electrical Safety Awards, which recognize individuals and organizations whose leadership and innovation continue to strengthen electrical safety across Ontario. For nearly two decades, the awards have honoured those who turn safety principles into action, helping to shape a culture of shared responsibility across the sector.

Nominations are open from February 2 to May 4, 2026, with winners to be announced at ESA's Annual Meeting on September 16, 2026.

"Ontario's energy transformation will only succeed if it's done safely," said Josie Erzetic, ESA's President and CEO. "That takes leaders who look beyond compliance -- who put people first, strengthen safety culture and design systems that anticipate change. Safety isn't separate from innovation; it's what makes it possible."

Award Categories

Any individual or organization that has worked to advance electrical safety in Ontario in one of three award categories can be nominated for an Ontario Electrical Safety Award:

Powerline Safety : Entrants in this category should highlight initiative(s) focused on the prevention of electrical injuries and fatalities due to powerline contacts.

: Entrants in this category should highlight initiative(s) focused on the prevention of electrical injuries and fatalities due to powerline contacts. Worker Safety : Entrants in this category should highlight initiative(s) focused on the prevention of serious electrical injuries and electrocutions on the job.

: Entrants in this category should highlight initiative(s) focused on the prevention of serious electrical injuries and electrocutions on the job. Consumer and Home Safety: Entrants in this category should highlight initiative(s) focused on the prevention of electrical injuries and fatalities at home and in the community.

Why Nominate

Benefits of winning include:

Be recognized as a leader in electrical safety

as a leader in electrical safety Empower your team and strengthen your organization's safety culture

and strengthen your organization's safety culture Showcase proven safety practices to peers and partners

to peers and partners Earn industry and government recognition for your efforts

for your efforts Promote your win with a crystal award and ESA-branded materials

Visit ESAsafe.com/SafetyAwards for nomination details and eligibility criteria.

How to Nominate

Nominations are open until May 4, 2026, at 5 p.m.

Submitting a nomination is easy:

Complete and submit a Nomination Form online; or Download and submit a completed Nomination Form by email to: [email protected] .

The Ontario Electrical Safety Awards Advisory Committee will review all nomination materials and score candidates.

See the Awards in Action

Watch ESA's highlights reel capturing the leadership, creativity and impact of those celebrated at the Ontario Electrical Safety Awards.

Learn More

For more information about the Ontario Electrical Safety Awards -- including details on past winners and the lasting impact of their safety initiatives -- visit ESAsafe.com/SafetyAwards.

About the Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to improve public electrical safety in Ontario. ESA is an administrative authority responsible for administering specific regulations under the Electricity Act, 1998 (Part VIII) related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province.

For further information, please contact the Electrical Safety Authority by phone (905-712-7819) or email at: [email protected].