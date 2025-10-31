Electrical Safety Authority Announces the Appointment of Feaz Rahim to the Board of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) announced the appointment of new Board Member Feaz Rahim.

"As Chair and on behalf of our Board of Directors, we are pleased to announce that effective October 31st, Feaz Rahim has been appointed by the ESA Board of Directors," said ESA Chair Arjan Arenja.

Feaz Rahim. (CNW Group/Electrical Safety Authority)

Feaz Rahim presently serves as the Chief Financial Officer at Black & McDonald, an integrated, multi-trade service provider that delivers construction, facilities management, and technical solutions for government, institutional, and industry clients. The company offers a wide range of services, including electrical contracting, mechanical and utilities work, and comprehensive facility maintenance, and has experience across North America. Feaz has extensive international experience in finance and governance in a mix of publicly and privately held companies.

Josie Erzetic, President and CEO of ESA said, "We are excited to welcome Feaz to the Board. His experience at Black & McDonald, a Licensed Electrical Contractor, as well as in finance and enterprise risk will be greatly beneficial to the governance and oversight of ESA."

Twelve members, including three appointed by the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement, make up the ESA Board of Directors. Learn more about the Board of Directors here.

About the Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to improve public electrical safety in Ontario. ESA is an administrative authority responsible for administering specific regulations under the Electricity Act, 1998 (Part VIII) related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province.

