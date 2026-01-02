Electrical Safety Authority Announces New Member Appointment to the Board of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) announced the appointment of new Board Member Richard Jackson.

"As Chair and on behalf of our Board of Directors, we are pleased to announce that Richard Jackson has been elected to the ESA Board of Directors," said ESA Chair Arjan Arenja. The appointment came into effect January 1, 2026.

Richard Jackson presently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Cormorant Utility Services and previously was President and CEO for Spark Power Group. He has over 20 years of experience in various leadership roles across a wide portfolio of industries. Richard has extensive experience in business integrations, supply chain management, manufacturing, sales and marketing.

Josie Erzetic, President and CEO of ESA said, "We extend congratulations to Richard on his appointment. His extensive experience in the electrical and manufacturing industries make him a welcome addition to the Board".

ESA conducted a public and thorough recruitment process. Twelve members make up the ESA Board of Directors. To learn more about the Board of Directors, visit: https://esasafe.com/board-officers-executives/.

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to enhance public electrical safety in Ontario. As an administrative authority acting on behalf of the Government of Ontario, ESA is responsible for administering specific regulations related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province.

More information on the Electrical Safety Authority can be found at www.esasafe.com, through X https://x.com/homeandsafety and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ElectricalSafetyAuthority.

