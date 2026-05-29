ERRINGTON METALS GRANTS SECURITY-BASED COMPENSATION

THUNDER BAY, ON, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Errington Metals Corp. (TSXV: EM) ("Errington" or the "Company") announces that on May 28, 2026, it granted to officers and directors of the Company (i) an aggregate of 280,000 restricted share units of the Company ("RSUs"), and (ii) an aggregate of 450,000 deferred share units of the Company ("DSUs"), in each case under the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan").

The RSUs will vest annually in three equal installments beginning on the first anniversary of the grant date, subject to the terms of the applicable award agreements and the Plan.

The DSUs will vest 12 months from the grant date and will be settled in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

About Errington Metals Corp.

Errington Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing critical and precious metals opportunities. The Company is progressing its wholly owned Sudbury Basin Project, which hosts high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS")-style mineralization in one of Canada's most established mining districts. Errington is advancing the project through systematic drilling, geological modelling and technical evaluation.

In 2026, the Company is completing a 45,000–metre drill program designed to support an initial mineral resource estimate and test regional targets.

www.erringtonmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Errington Metals Corp.

For Further Information Please Contact: Matthew Gollat, President & CEO, Errington Metals Corp, tf: 1-888-279-1157, d. :1-807-577-5785, [email protected]