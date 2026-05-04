Errington Metals Further Defines Continuity and Expansion Potential at Errington Zone with 2025 Drilling

The Errington mineralized zone remains open along strike and at depth (down-dip) with priority areas identified for follow-up exploration drilling

Multiple holes intersected copper- and gold-rich stringer mineralization, as well as elevated copper values within zinc-rich massive sulphide intervals.

Key Significant Drill Intercepts from 2025 drill program include: 23.8 m grading 3.98% Cu, 5.76% Zn, 1.64% Pb, 2.61 g/t Au and 130.2 g/t Ag in EME-25-035 24.4 m grading 1.65% Cu, 3.43% Zn, 1.84% Pb, 1.26 g/t Au and 105.7 g/t Ag in EME-25-029 33.2 m grading 1.43% Cu, 4.30% Zn, 0.97% Pb, 1.41 g/t Au and 59.7 g/t Ag in EME-25-030 31.8 m grading 1.32% Cu, 2.44 % Zn, %1.76 Pb, 0.34 g/t Au and 77.0 g/t Ag in EME-25-045

Extensions to mineralization were found in areas with limited historic drilling

Results improve confidence in the continuity of mineralization and will feed into 3D geological modelling and an updated mineral resource estimate targeted for H2 2026

"These results are an important step in tightening our geological model at Errington," stated Frank Santaguida, Vice President, Exploration of Errington Metals. "The 2025 program combined targeted step-outs and local infill to improve our confidence in continuity, clarify key structural controls such as the Christie Fault, and to better define the styles of mineralization that relate to higher grades and potentially define our ore types. This work will feed directly into current 3D modelling and our planned mineral resource estimate in H2 2026."

An illustrative video of these drill results can be view by following https://vrify.com/meetings/recordings/a4c74ffc-fa9b-4583-baed-d9895e33f257.

The Program

In late 2025, Errington completed a diamond drilling program at the Errington mineralized zone (See Figure 1) to validate historic work and refine geological interpretations for a new mineral resource estimate. Assays for this drilling are reported in Table 1 below

The drill program included 16 diamond drill holes totaling 4,172 metres. Drilling focused on areas with relatively limited historic drilling (see Figure 2), especially where previous geological interpretations constrained the mineralized zone.

Table 1: Results from the 2025 validation drill program Zone HoleID From To Width_m Cu_pct Zn_pct Pb_pct Au_gpt Ag_gpt Cu_Eq Errington Main EME-25-028 178.9 210.3 31.4 1.11 0.19 0.11 1.23 49.3 2.41

includes 188.4 198.0 9.6 2.24 0.50 0.20 1.66 95.6 4.30 Errington Main EME-25-029 85.5 95.3 9.8 1.11 0.94 0.78 0.97 37.0 2.46 Errington Main EME-25-029 111.2 135.6 24.4 1.65 3.43 1.84 1.26 105.7 4.60

includes 111.2 118.1 6.9 1.93 6.31 2.93 1.77 161.0 6.64 Errington Main EME-25-030 107.0 140.2 33.2 1.43 4.30 0.97 1.41 59.7 4.20

includes 113.0 126.0 13.0 2.87 2.20 0.30 2.15 71.5 5.55 Errington Main EME-25-031 130.6 142.0 11.4 0.01 0.04 0.02 0.13 5.6 0.17 Errington Main EME-25-032 110.0 127.0 17.0 0.49 5.38 1.59 0.83 61.6 3.28 Errington Main EME-25-032 161.1 176.0 15.0 0.24 2.60 1.23 0.59 39.1 1.87 Errington Main EME-25-032 194.0 199.0 5.1 0.15 8.64 3.20 1.25 63. 6 4.40 Errington Main EME-25-033 101.4 113.7 12.4 0.71 2.11 0.66 1.11 47.4 2.54 Errington Main EME-25-034 118.7 144.3 25.6 0.34 4.41 1.33 1.13 59.4 3.01 Errington Main EME-25-034 185.8 197.2 11.4 0.49 3.54 1.21 1.39 107.1 3.47 Errington Main EME-25-035 136.0 147.0 11.0 1.94 0.34 0.57 0.50 42.3 2.81 Errington Main EME-25-035 147.0 170.8 23.8 3.98 5.76 1.64 2.61 130.3 8.64 Errington Main EME-25-043 217.3 232.7 15.5 0.36 1.06 0.51 0.87 45.6 1.69 Errington Main EME-25-043 244.0 259.0 15.0 0.08 3.72 1.17 0.48 29.6 1.85

includes 244.0 251.0 7.0 0.03 6.14 1.82 0.58 37.9 2.71 Errington Main EME-25-045 146.2 178.0 31.8 1.32 2.44 1.76 0.34 77.0 3.13

includes 158.1 166.1 8.0 2.89 2.99 2.71 0.37 131.6 5.47 Errington West EME-25-036 202.4 226.0 23.6 0.43 4.47 1.72 1.14 69.2 3.27 Errington West EME-25-037 215.0 230.7 15.7 2.49 3.87 1.59 0.58 70.0 4.77

includes 215.0 224.0 9.0 3.99 5.06 2.15 0.63 103.5 7.00 Errington West EME-25-038 197.0 206.2 9.2 0.35 0.68 0.35 0.37 30.3 1.09 Errington West EME-25-038 212.5 243.6 31.1 0.80 2.85 0.80 0.43 35.9 2.29

includes 239.0 243.6 4.6 0.23 6.16 1.96 0.70 41.0 3.04

1. True widths are expected to be 75% to 100% of drilling widths listed in the table. 2. Cu Eq is copper equivalent calculated as Cu (%) + Zn (%) x 0.273 + Pb (%) x 0.167 + Ag (gpt) x 0.0081 + Au (gpt) x 0.6752. Metal prices used Copper $4.5/lb ($9921/tonne), Zinc $1.3/lb ($2866/tonne), Lead $0.90/lb ($1984/tonne), Gold $2500/oz, Silver $30/oz, Recoveries are set at Copper 90%, Zinc 85%, Lead 75%, Gold 75%, and Silver 75% 3. Copper equivalent values are provided for illustrative purposes only. No allowance has been made for payability, smelter terms, refining charges, penalties, or deleterious elements.

Previous surface drilling largely confirmed mineralization known from historic underground work; however, some areas had limited drill density and key structural features (faults and folds) were not fully constrained, leaving parts of the system under-tested. The 2025 program targeted these gaps with holes aimed at better defining the structural geometry and continuity of the mineralized zones. Several examples of this opportunity exist, including the upper part of the Errington zone, where the mineralized horizon is folded. Several areas near the fold hinge had not been drilled, creating an opportunity to expand the interpreted mineralized footprint. In addition, some historic drilling was completed down-dip, which minimizes the zone's true thickness in places; the 2025 drilling helps address this by testing across the horizon from south to north.

The program intersected several thicker mineralized intervals, strengthening the dataset for 3D geological interpretation and future resource modelling (see representative Sections 1 to 3 below). Drilling also improved the Company's understanding of displacement along the Christie Fault, which offsets the mineralized horizon. Drilling remains relatively sparse north of the Christie Fault, however mineralized intersections in historic drill holes highlight additional targets for follow-up.

In several holes, the Company intersected copper and gold-rich mineralization as chalcopyrite stringers and bands (typically associated with feeder-style mineralization in VMS-type deposits) that appear to continue for more than 100 metres along strike. Elsewhere, higher copper values occur within the zinc-rich massive sulphide mineralization, highlighting the polymetallic nature of the system and multiple mineralization styles that may reflect different ore types for mining and processing.

The drilling also intersected zones of massive pyrite with lower base-metal grades but containing elevated gold and silver. These zones occur adjacent to the copper-zinc-lead massive sulphides and may reflect metal zonation within the broader VMS system. This gold-silver style of mineralization was not a main focus of earlier work and could represent additional upside for expanding known zones, defining new target areas, and metallurgical optimization and planning.

The Background and History

Errington is one of three mineralized centres within the Company's Sudbury Basin Project. Mineralization at all three is stratabound and widely considered to be Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide type -- a deposit type that commonly forms as sulphide lenses and associated stringer zones within volcanic rocks and can host copper and zinc, with meaningful gold and silver credits.

Glencore prepared a historical mineral resource estimate for Errington and Vermilion in 2013 and reported updated historical estimates annually through 2024, as summarized in Table 2. A "qualified person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources, and Errington is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources. See notes to table 2 below.

Errington Metals has evaluated the data used for the historical resource estimate and has published a Technical Report titled "Technical Report – Sudbury Basin Project" dated April 2, 2026. No mineral reserve estimates have been made publicly available for the Errington and Vermilion deposits.

Table 2: Historical Mineral Resource Estimate by Glencore as of December 31, 2024

Mine Category Tonnage

(Mt) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Errington Measured 6.6 3.88 1.05 1.14 52 0.83 Indicated 2.3 4.36 1.19 1.11 52 0.79 Vermilion Measured 2.8 4.22 1.16 1.34 53 0.91 Indicated 0.4 5.32 1.27 1.11 56 1.10 Total Measured 9.4 3.98 1.08 1.20 52 0.85 Indicated 2.7 4.50 1.20 1.11 53 0.84

Notes: 1. The current QP notes that while this historical Mineral Resource Estimate appears to have generally followed the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definitions Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, not all aspects of the estimation procedures and related parameters have been reliably verified at the time of writing. However, this estimate is considered relevant as it provides an indication of the distribution and grade of mineralization at the Errington and Vermilion deposits and will help guide future exploration. 2. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. 3. Inferred Mineral Resources are exclusive of the Measured and Indicated Resources. 4. Details on underground mining stope optimization are not currently available. 5. Exact details on the modifying factors used to develop the resource stope shapes for reporting purposes are presently unknown; however, resource categories were assigned based on a Net Smelter Return (NSR) equivalent value based on Glencore's long-term pricing forecasts, using a cut-off of US$25 and the following formula: NSR = 10.64 * % Zn + 50.52 * % Cu + 4.74 * % Pb + 0.59 * g/t Ag + 33.12 * g/t Au. 6. Underground resources were reported using a cut-off grade of 1.0% Zn. 7. Resource estimations were interpolated using Inverse Distance Weighting (IDW2). 8. The effective date of the historical Mineral Resource Estimate is December 31, 2024. 9. The current QP is not aware of any metallurgical, environmental, permitting, title, legal, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political, or other risk factors that might materially affect the historical Mineral Resources Estimate presented herein. 10. Figures have been rounded to an appropriate level of precision for the reporting of Mineral Resources; as a result, totals may not compute exactly as shown. 11. Additional work required to verify the estimate includes (but is not limited to) additional confirmation drilling, independent QP sampling and drill collar verification checks, continued review of previous interpreted geological and mineralization models, continued validation of historical estimation methodology and related input parameters, review of the underground resource stope optimization and depletion procedures, preliminary geotechnical assessment, etc. 12. The historical Mineral Resource Estimate reported herein has been sourced from Glencore's 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and Mineral Reserve Estimate Report (Glencore, 2024).

At Errington, mineralization occurs as sulphide minerals that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver. The minerals occur in different styles and levels within the system. At Errington, higher copper and gold grades occur both within massive sulphide intervals, locally comprising more than 60% sulphide minerals, and within stringer-style or feeder-style mineralization. (see pictures 1 & 2 below). Ongoing mineralogy and metallurgy studies from the Errington mineralized zone are intended to better understand metal distribution, key sulphide minerals, and implications for future processing.

The Errington mineralized centre includes three main zones -- Main, West, and 1500 -- which are interpreted to represent discrete offset segments of the same mineralized horizon.

Folding and faulting have shifted and repeated parts of the rock sequence at Errington, which have displaced the mineralized horizon. One important structure, the Christie Fault, offsets part of the Errington Main Zone. Constraining the extent of this offset is important for targeting potential repetitions or extensions of mineralization on either side of the fault.

About Errington Metals

Errington Metals Corp. is a focused Canadian exploration and development company targeting critical and precious metals. The Company is advancing its wholly-owned Sudbury Basin Project, which hosts high–grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS")–style mineralization in the world–renowned Sudbury mining district. Errington Metals aims to efficiently assess this opportunity and advance high-quality targets through systematic drilling and technical studies.

In 2026, the Company is completing a 45,000–metre drill program designed to support an initial mineral resource estimate and test regional targets.

For further information about the company please visit www.erringtonmetals.com and sign up for email updates.

QAQC Procedures

Core samples are collected and handled using typical industry standards. Sampling, core-cutting and submission to the assay lab were conducted and supervised by Errington Metals personnel. Assay lab results have been verified by Errington Metals via Certified Reference Material standards, blanks and field duplicates. Samples were submitted to either ALS Canada in Sudbury Ontario or MSALABS in Timmins, Ontario who both meet the guidelines of ISO17025 accreditation and ISO9001, ISO14001 and ISO45001 certification. Analyses of internal reference material standards were concurrently analysed by the labs are also reported and certified. Samples are digested using a four-acid solution and analysed using a combination of ICP-MS and ICP-AES methods. Gold is independently analysed using a 30g sample by fire assay methods.

Appendix 1: Drill Hole Locations (UTM NAD83 Zone 17)

Hole ID East North Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth (deg) Dip (deg) EME-25-001 479875 5154050 260 312 330.5 -76.4 EME-25-002 479875 5154050 260 262 339.9 -65.9 EME-25-028 480077 5154085 262 282 340.6 -70.7 EME-25-029 480055 5154128 262 327 340.7 -60.6 EME-25-030 480087 5154175 262 147 340.2 -82.1 EME-25-031 480087 5154175 262 246 335.7 -65.8 EME-25-032 480018 5154128 262 294 335.7 -75.1 EME-25-033 480018 5154128 262 252 334.3 -60.1 EME-25-034 479934 5154078 262 270 338.9 -60.5 EME-25-035 479961 5154122 262 213 339.7 -70.5 EME-25-036 479509 5153880 269 270 335.3 -65.1 EME-25-037 479450 5153840 274 264 335.6 -65.4 EME-25-038 479429 5153815 270 282 335.9 -64.7 EME-25-043 480284 5154109 264 315 335.1 -68.4 EME-25-045 480174 5154127 266 207 340.0 -65.5

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Frank Santaguida, PhD., P.Geo. Mr. Santaguida is Vice President, Exploration for Errington Metals Corp. and is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements that include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned 2026 drill program, the timing and potential completion of a mineral resource estimate, exploration targets, geological interpretations, metallurgical studies, and the potential advancement of the Sudbury Basin Project.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the Project. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Additional information, including risks relating to the Transaction as well as risks facing the Company, are outlined in the Filing Statement prepared in connection with the Transaction.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Errington Metals Corp.

For Further Information Please Contact: Matthew Gollat, President & CEO, Errington Metals Corp., Toll-free: 1-888-279-1157, Direct: 1-807-577-5785, [email protected]; www.erringtonmetals.com