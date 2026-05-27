Errington Completes Balfour Exploration Program, Underscores Growth Potential Ahead of Resource Estimate

THUNDER BAY, ON, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Errington Metals Corp. (TSXV: EM) ("Errington" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2025/2026 exploration program at the Balfour mineralized zone, part of the Company's wholly owned Sudbury Basin Project. The winter program was designed to validate and refine the geometry of known mineralized zones and advance the Company's 3D geological model in support of a planned mineral resource estimate.

The Balfour area represents a new opportunity for resource growth, as it was not previously included in the historic mineral resource estimate.

Figure 1: Planview interpretations of Balfour mineralized zones and drilling. Drill holes completed at Balfour by Errington as well holes drilled previously. The expression of the mineralized zones is shown in red. Grid as UTM NAD83 Zone 11. (CNW Group/Errington Metals Corp.) Figure 2: Cross section of Balfour mineralized zones with structural interpretation. Images from the Balfour 3D Geological Model. Fault planes in yellow. Drill collars and traces from only Errington holes: 2025 holes in white, 2026 holes in yellow. (CNW Group/Errington Metals Corp.)

Highlights

Completed 48 diamond drill holes for a total of 13,480 metres during the 2025/2026 program at Balfour

Integrated drilling, historic data and airborne geophysical interpretations into a refined 3D geological model to support future drill targeting and resource work

Confirmed continuity of mineralization along strike and at depth across the Main, West and North zones, based on geological logging and visual interpretation, with 2026 assays pending.

Step out drilling confirmed extensions to mineralized shapes and the mineralized shapes remain open both down dip and along strike

"The Balfour program highlights the potential scale and growth of our Sudbury Basin Project," stated Matthew Gollat, President and CEO of Errington Metals. "The Balfour area did not receive much attention previously with mineralized zones open in all directions. Our 2025 and 2026 drilling has improved confidence in the continuity of mineralization, refined our understanding of key structural controls, and materially advanced the geological framework required for resource development. We believe this work positions us well as we move toward a planned mineral resource estimate and continue to unlock value across the district."

An illustrative video showing the new geological interpretation and location of 2026 drill holes is available at https://vrify.com/meetings/recordings/2c90f38d-7347-458c-a0ec-cc31711435b4.

The Program

Exploration at Balfour was focused on validating and expanding known mineralized zones while improving the understanding of the structural and stratigraphic controls on mineralization.

To support drill targeting and future resource work, the Company developed a refined 3D geological model integrating results from the 2025 drilling campaign, historic drilling and interpretations from airborne geophysical surveys.

Although assay results from the 2026 drilling program remain pending, drilling completed to date indicates that the mineralized zones continue along strike and down dip and remain open for further testing. The Main Zone has been traced along the Vermillion Formation for more than 400 metres and remains open to the east, while the West Zone extends more than 350 metres eastward. Down-dip drilling of both the Main and West zones intersected mineralization supporting continuity to depths of approximately 250 metres below surface. In addition, five holes completed at the North Zone confirmed comparable styles of mineralization to those observed in the Main and West zones and extended that zone to more than 300 metres of strike length.

Both folding and faulting influence the configuration of the mineralized zones at Balfour. Bedding-parallel foliation measurements collected through routine core logging and downhole televiewer surveys from the 2025 drill holes indicate that the mineralized zones follow an east-dipping synclinal structure. Deeper holes completed in 2026, including EMB-26-070 and EMB-26-073, tested the down-dip extension but did not encounter the interpreted fold closure, indicating that the system remains open at depth. Faulting observed at Balfour is consistent with regional orientations identified at the Errington and Vermilion mineralized centres. The Company believes this structural framework is important for interpreting displacement between the Balfour North and Main zones for guiding future drill targeting, including the untested western extension of the North Zone. Other drilling targets remain further east toward the closure of regional syncline.

Previous Work at Balfour

Historically the Balfour massive sulphide zones were explored via an underground drift across 1km strike length of the Vermilion Formation plus minor surface drilling that outlined four discrete mineralized carbonate-chert horizons. The most recent exploration by Glencore in 2013 completed four diamond drill holes all intersecting sulphide mineralization demonstrating the expansion potential to the known zones.

Massive sulphides occur at the contact between the footwall volcanic and carbonate-chert, but mineralization at Balfour also includes stringer sulphides and massive sulphide fragments, locally exceeding 30cm in size.

Errington Metals has completed two drilling campaigns at Balfour testing the continuity and extensions of the known mineralized zones. The first campaign consisted of 19 drill holes for a total of 5,500m from July to September 2025. Assay results from the first campaign are given in Table 1. Thick intervals, up to 35m, of mineralization and chert-carbonate breccia at both the Main and West Zones are interpreted to reflect folding repetition of the Vermilion Horizon.

Table 1. Balfour Assay Results from the 2025 Drill Program

Area Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length (m) Cu

(%) Zn (%) Pb

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) CuEq (%) Balfour Main EMB-25-005 287.0 295.3 8.3 1.04 4.13 1.35 0.73 53.6 3.03 Balfour Main EMB-25-008 346.6 350.7 4.2 0.37 7.25 3.38 0.32 92.5 3.51 Balfour Main EMB-25-009 323.6 326.8 3.2 0.48 6.17 2.28 0.27 72.1 2.99 Balfour Main EMB-25-009 347.3 354.6 7.2 0.11 2.70 1.08 1.01 23.7 1.76 Balfour Main EMB-25-010 297.3 299.2 1.9 0.21 10.26 5.34 0.19 89.2 4.25 Balfour Main EMB-25-010 315.1 327.2 12.1 0.66 8.25 2.34 0.26 62.0 3.56 Balfour Main includes 315.1 319.0 3.9 1.59 16.32 5.93 0.47 154.2 7.72 Balfour Main EMB-25-012 295.6 328.7 33.2 0.31 2.41 1.03 0.15 32.3 1.36 includes 301.0 307.4 6.4 0.66 5.07 2.41 0.43 75.0 3.04 Balfour Main EMB-25-011 266.2 277.8 11.6 0.55 1.46 0.71 0.11 37.2 1.32 includes 274.0 277.8 3.8 0.48 2.78 0.77 0.08 29.4 1.50 includes 266.2 269.6 3.4 1.07 0.69 0.90 0.22 72.3 1.98 Balfour Main EMB-25-013 251.5 254.6 3.0 0.20 2.16 0.96 0.11 26.5 1.12 Balfour Main EMB-25-015 240.6 244.0 3.5 0.08 1.89 0.90 0.06 15.3 0.81 Balfour Main EMB-25-014 255.3 257.5 2.1 0.66 7.39 3.33 0.22 88.4 3.69 Balfour Main Upper EMB-25-005 226.4 228.4 2.0 0.22 2.79 1.01 0.58 55.1 1.84 Balfour Main Upper EMB-25-005 258.3 260.5 2.2 1.32 5.51 4.74 1.32 211.2 5.77 Balfour Main Upper EMB-25-011 27.7 49.2 21.5 0.29 2.72 1.06 0.11 40.1 1.46 includes 33.7 40.0 6.3 0.40 4.63 1.79 0.30 78.1 2.54 Balfour West EMB-25-016 120.9 125.0 4.1 0.44 2.65 0.91 0.04 25.7 1.38 Balfour West EMB-25-017 53.0 88.1 35.1 0.78 3.56 1.59 0.13 58.1 2.33 includes 76.3 84.9 8.6 0.79 6.73 2.89 0.27 98.9 3.71 includes 53.0 61.7 8.7 1.33 4.08 1.98 0.09 76.5 3.13 Balfour West EMB-25-018 133.0 143.4 10.3 1.58 6.55 2.62 0.11 72.7 4.02 Balfour West EMB-25-019 127.8 136.4 8.6 0.48 4.93 1.85 0.10 51.3 2.35 Balfour West EMB-25-020 65.6 68.6 3.0 0.08 0.30 0.05 0.01 10.0 0.24 Balfour West EMB-25-021-A 32.6 38.1 5.5 0.98 2.30 1.19 0.09 58.7 2.13 Balfour West EMB-25-021-B 33.2 38.6 5.4 0.65 3.47 1.86 0.10 58.1 2.22 Balfour West EMB-25-022 132.5 139.2 6.8 1.25 10.98 7.92 0.38 227.2 6.98 Balfield EMB-25-021B 233.5 237.7 4.2 1.09 7.67 3.39 0.25 153.0 4.69

























1. Intervals reported are downhole depths. True width represents 70-100% true width as drill holes are designed perpendicular to the regional stratigraphic orientation. 2. Cu Eq is copper equivalent calculated as Cu (%) + Zn (%) x 0.273 + Pb (%) x 0.167 + Ag (gpt) x 0.0081 + Au (gpt) x 0.6752. Metal prices used Copper $4.5/lb ($9921/tonne), Zinc $1.3/lb ($2866/tonne), Lead $0.90/lb ($1984/tonne), Gold $2500/oz, Silver $30/oz, Recoveries are set at Copper 90%, Zinc 85%, Lead 75%, Gold 75%, and Silver 75% 3. Copper equivalent values are provided for illustrative purposes only. No allowance has been made for payability, smelter terms, refining charges, penalties, or deleterious elements.

About Errington Metals

Errington Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing critical and precious metals opportunities. The Company is progressing its wholly owned Sudbury Basin Project, which hosts high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS")-style mineralization in one of Canada's most established mining districts. Errington is advancing the project through systematic drilling, geological modelling and technical evaluation.

In 2026, the Company is completing a 45,000–metre drill program designed to support an initial mineral resource estimate and test regional targets.

For additional information, please visit www.erringtonmetals.com and sign up for email updates.

www.erringtonmetals.com

QAQC Procedures

Core samples are collected and handled using typical industry standards. Sampling, core-cutting and submission to the assay lab were conducted and supervised by Errington Metals personnel. Assay lab results have been verified by Errington Metals via Certified Reference Material standards, blanks and field duplicates. Samples were submitted to either ALS Canada in Sudbury Ontario or MSALABS in Timmins, Ontario who both meet the guidelines of ISO17025 accreditation and ISO9001, ISO14001 and ISO45001 certification. Analyses of internal reference material standards were concurrently analysed by the labs are also reported and certified. Samples are digested using a four-acid solution and analysed using a combination of ICP-MS and ICP-AES methods. Gold is independently analysed using a 30g sample by fire assay methods.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Frank Santaguida, PhD., P.Geo. Mr. Santaguida is Vice President, Exploration for Errington Metals Corp. and is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Appendix 1: Drill Hole Locations (UTM NAD83 Zone 17)

Hole ID East North Depth (m) Elevation

(m) Azimuth (deg) Dip (deg) EMB-25-005 483300 5155000 342 267 359.75 -54.68 EMB-25-006 483300 5155000 429 267 357.03 -70.64 EMB-25-007 483560 5155060 402 267 358.09 -67.64 EMB-25-008 483560 5155060 393 267 356.41 -53.77 EMB-25-009 483455 5155030 396 267 358.62 -51.25 EMB-25-010 483547 5155122 399 267 359.96 -53.16 EMB-25-011 483455 5155080 414 267 358.32 -52.85 EMB-25-012 483375 5155015 402 267 359.73 -61.36 EMB-25-013 483430 5155130 318 267 0.59 -51.76 EMB-25-014 483480 5155180 306 267 358.18 -60.75 EMB-25-015 483300 5155050 291 267 359.82 -50.35 EMB-25-016 482845 5154990 189 263 332.14 -60.79 EMB-25-017 482850 5155050 150 263 334.40 -60.97 EMB-25-018 482889 5154959 174 263 335.30 -60.56 EMB-25-019 482910 5155020 201 263 336.14 -60.65 EMB-25-020 482890 5155075 138 263 331.41 -63.96 EMB-25-021-B 482831 5155090 294 263 329.10 -64.11 EMB-25-022 482930 5154980 189 263 334.95 -60.34 EMB-26-048 483590 5155425 300 294 0.02 -55.23 EMB-26-049A 483540 5155425 276 267 0.22 -54.85 EMB-26-050 483490 5155375 339 267 0.14 -59.93 EMB-26-051 483590 5155375 324 267 2.00 -63.34 EMB-26-052 483670 5155130 375 265 0.99 -70.45 EMB-26-053 482910 5155100 228 265 334.90 -61.3 EMB-26-054 482839 5155147 237 267 335.01 -60.12 EMB-26-055 482760 5155130 258 267 334.09 -60.18 EMB-26-056 482690 5155170 252 265 335.70 -57.58 EMB-26-057 482590 5155160 252 265 328.82 -61.36 EMB-26-058 482950 5155000 252 265 334.12 -60.36 EMB-26-059 483000 5155000 225 265 334.04 -61.35 EMB-26-060 482950 5155050 225 265 336.46 -63.09 EMB-26-061 483000 5155050 243 265 334.66 -60.97 EMB-26-062 483050 5155050 255 260 332.55 -60.8 EMB-26-063 483050 5155100 192 260 335.60 -60.2 EMB-26-064 483100 5155050 225 260 359.83 -60.6 EMB-26-065 483100 5155000 204 260 335.37 -50.55 EMB-26-066 483646 5155124 261 265 334.90 -55.08 EMB-26-067 483690 5155148 323 265 334.06 -65.11 EMB-26-068 483671 5155080 333 265 330.14 -60.5 EMB-26-069 483714 5155104 360 265 334.49 -64.78 EMB-26-070 483475 5154965 447 260 359.55 -56.37 EMB-26-071 483374 5154945 444 265 0.33 -59.51 EMB-26-072 483000 5154950 48 265 328.10 -61.43 EMB-26-072A 483000 5154950 252 265 333.66 -61.21 EMB-26-073 483015 5154900 330 265 334.95 -59.89 EMB-26-074 482910 5154900 300 265 332.02 -60.59

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements that include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned 2026 drill program, the timing and potential completion of a mineral resource estimate, exploration targets, geological interpretations, metallurgical studies, and the potential advancement of the Sudbury Basin Project.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the Project. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Additional information, including risks relating to the Transaction as well as risks facing the Company, are outlined in the Filing Statement prepared in connection with the Transaction.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Errington Metals Corp.

For Further Information Please Contact: Matthew Gollat, President & CEO, Errington Metals Corp., Toll-free: 1-888-279-1157, Direct: 1-807-577-5785, [email protected]