David Harquail and Daniel Myerson to Join Errington Metals as Strategic Advisors

THUNDER BAY, ON, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Errington Metals Corp (TSXV: EM) ("Errington", or the "Company") is pleased to announce David Harquail and Daniel Myserson as Strategic Advisors to the Company.

"Having two incredibly accomplished mining and company–building leaders choose to participate in and contribute to the growth of Errington Metals is a great honour and a testament to both the geological opportunity that remains in Sudbury and the strength of the team we are assembling to advance the project," stated Matthew Gollat, President and CEO of Errington Metals. "Canada's mineral endowment is among the best in the world, and we believe the Sudbury Basin continues to offer exceptional potential for new discoveries when combined with disciplined exploration and experienced leadership."

David Harquail is Chair of the Board of Franco–Nevada Corporation and is expected to transition to Chair Emeritus in May. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer for more than 13 years following the company's public listing in 2007.

Mr. Harquail has a long–standing connection to Sudbury and Laurentian University, where he served as Governor from 2022 to 2025 and is a major benefactor of the School of Earth Sciences, including the Mineral Exploration Research Centre (MERC) and the Harquail School of Earth Sciences. His philanthropic support has played a meaningful role in advancing mineral exploration education and research in the Sudbury Basin.

He is a director of the Bank of Montreal and has held senior executive and board roles across numerous public companies. Mr. Harquail holds a B.A.Sc. in Geological Engineering from the University of Toronto, an MBA from McGill University, is a registered Professional Engineer in Ontario, and was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in 2026.

Daniel Myerson is a disciplined mining entrepreneur and company builder with a strong track record of creating shareholder value through discovery, development, financing, operations and strategic leadership. He currently serves as Deputy Chairman of Eldorado Gold and was previously CEO and Executive Chairman of Foran Mining Corporation until its acquisition in 2026.

At Foran, he led the company's transformation into one of the sector's most respected growth stories, expanding its resource base whilst making new discoveries and establishing a world-class mineral district through exploration success, advancing key permits and environmental approvals, and securing value accretive financing to move the project from discovery toward production. He also positioned the company as a leader in sustainable mining through its commitment to carbon neutrality and economic renewable energy supply, environmental stewardship, and community partnership.

"Errington's project stands out for its high-grade nature, meaningful scale potential, and premier location in Canada, where strong infrastructure, clear permitting frameworks, and constructive community engagement and a forward-thinking Govt support responsible precious metals & Critical Minerals mine development - this is everything you want in establishing a world class district" stated Dan Myerson. "The Company is pursuing a well-known and proven path --advancing a high-quality asset with discipline, building long-term stakeholder trust, and creating value through each stage of development. I believe Errington is exceptionally well positioned to unlock significant value for shareholders."

About Errington Metals

Errington Metals Corp. is a focused exploration and development company specializing in critical and precious metals in Canada. The Company is advancing its wholly-owned Sudbury Basin Project containing high–grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS")–style mineralization, located in the heart of the world–renowned Sudbury mining district. Errington Metals aims to quickly assess this underappreciated opportunity and is uniquely positioned to make additional new, high–quality VMS discoveries.

In 2026, the Company is completing a 45,000–metre drill program designed to support an initial mineral resource estimate and test regional targets.

For further information about the company please visit www.erringtonmetals.com and sign up for email updates.

www.erringtonmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the timing of the trading of the Resulting Issuer Shares on the TSXV and the proposed business of the Resulting Issuer, the potential of the Project, and the Company's ability to obtain final exchange approval of the Transaction and the timing of the mineral resource estimate. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the Project. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Additional information, including risks relating to the Transaction as well as risks facing the Company, are outlined in the Filing Statement prepared in connection with the Transaction.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Errington Metals Inc.

For Further Information Please Contact: Matthew Gollat, President & CEO, Errington Metals Corp, tf: 1-888-279-1157, d. :1-807-577-5785, [email protected]