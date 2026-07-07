Errington Metals Expands Land Position in the World-Class Sudbury Basin

THUNDER BAY, ON, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Errington Metals Corp. (TSXV: EM) ("Errington" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a purchase and sale agreement to acquire certain unpatented mining claims (the "Property") to expand its land position in the world-class Sudbury Basin by approximately 48%, adding 2,727 hectares complementary to the Company's growing portfolio (the "Acquisition").

Highlights

Figure 1: Garson Property Location (CNW Group/Errington Metals Corp.)

Acquisition adds 2,727 hectares in the Sudbury Basin, increasing total Company land holdings by approximately 48%

Expansion strengthens Errington's district-scale position near established infrastructure and producing mines

New claims provide additional exposure to prospective geological units associated with known sulphide mineralization in the region

Agreement Terms: Total cash payments of $150,000 60,000 common shares 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty with 50% buy back option



"This acquisition reflects our opportunistic and disciplined approach to growing Errington's land position in the Sudbury Basin when we see ground that is strategically located and geologically compelling and at a very attractive valuation," said Matthew Gollat, President and CEO of Errington Metals. "However, while this acquisition meaningfully expands our regional footprint and gives us additional exposure to prospective targets, our primary focus remains firmly on advancing our current flagship property through systematic drilling, technical work, and the development of a clear path toward an initial mineral resource estimate."

An illustrative 3D video highlighting the Property location is available at: https://vrify.com/meetings/recordings/7187be60-a02f-4e76-922f-e7745e7d3519.

About the Property

The claims to be acquired provide Errington with an expanded footprint over prospective geology within the Sudbury Igneous Complex, one of the world's premier mining districts. The majority of the claims cover the upper portion of the Sudbury Igneous Complex (Granophyre Unit), with the producing Garson Ni-Cu-PGE Mine located approximately 5 kilometres to the south. The Property also covers portions of the lower Onaping Formation, the stratigraphic footwall rocks associated with the Company's other mineralized zones, consisting of volcanic and sedimentary rocks.

Although bedrock exposure is limited across much of the Property, a powerline corridor traversing the claims has been previously mapped highlighting a volcanic sequence including volcanic ash units and coarse volcanic breccias. Of particular interest, the fine-grained ash unit that forms the immediate footwall to the Vermilion and Errington massive sulphide occurrences is present immediately north of the Property. Stringer style mineralization is prevalent throughout footwall rocks.

Elsewhere within the Sudbury Basin's North Range, particularly near Dowling, similar coarse breccia units host sulphide mineralization. This disseminated style of mineralization may represent hydrothermal feeder systems capable of supporting nearby massive sulphide mineralization. The widespread occurrence of this style of mineralization suggests massive sulphides may have formed elsewhere in the Sudbury Basin.

As consideration for the Property, the Company has agreed to pay to the vendors in the aggregate, (i) $150,000 in cash; (ii) 60,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") and (iii) the grant of a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, with the Company having a right reduce the royalty to a 0.75% net smelter returns royalty by paying $750,000.

The Consideration Shares will be subject to four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. The completion of the Acquisition is subject to certain customary conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Errington Metals

Errington Metals Corp. is a focused Canadian exploration and development company targeting critical and precious metals. The Company is advancing its wholly-owned Sudbury Basin Project, which hosts high–grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS")–style mineralization in the world–renowned Sudbury mining district. Errington Metals aims to efficiently assess this opportunity and advance high-quality targets through systematic drilling and technical studies.

The Company is advancing a planned 45,000-metre drill program designed to support an initial mineral resource estimate and test regional targets.

For further information about the company please visit www.erringtonmetals.com and sign up for email updates.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Frank Santaguida, Ph.D., P.Geo. Mr. Santaguida is Vice President, Exploration for Errington Metals Corp. and is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements that include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned 2026 drill program, the completion of the Acquisition and exploration potential of the Property, the timing and potential completion of a mineral resource estimate, exploration targets, geological interpretations, metallurgical studies, and the potential advancement of the Sudbury Basin Project.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and its Sudbury Basin Project. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Additional information, including risks relating to the Transaction as well as risks facing the Company, are outlined in the Filing Statement prepared in connection with the Transaction.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Errington Metals Corp.

For Further Information: Please Contact: Matthew Gollat, President & CEO, Errington Metals Corp., Toll-free: 1-888-279-1157, Direct: 1-807-577-5785, [email protected], www.erringtonmetals.com