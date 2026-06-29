Errington Metals Announces Combined $700,000 Funding Awards from Critical Minerals Innovation Fund and Ontario Junior Exploration Program

THUNDER BAY, ON, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Errington Metals Corp. (TSXV: EM) ("Errington" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a total of $700,000 in direct support from the Government of Ontario through two separate initiatives: the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund ("CMIF") and the Ontario Junior Exploration Program ("OJEP"). The funding will support technical studies and exploration at the Company's Sudbury Basin Project, which is being advanced as a potential near-term source of copper and zinc--both recognized as critical minerals by the Government of Canada--and associated precious and base metals.

"This funding is a strong endorsement of the critical-minerals potential of the Sudbury Basin Project and the importance of advancing domestic sources of copper and zinc," said Matthew Gollat, President and CEO of Errington Metals. "Support from CMIF and OJEP allows Errington to accelerate metallurgical work, evaluate new exploration targets and advance a project that is well aligned with Ontario's critical minerals strategy."

The CMIF initiative supports research, development and commercialization of innovative technologies, techniques, processes and solutions that strengthen Ontario's critical minerals supply chain. Errington Metals will receive a total of $500,000 to advance a systematic metallurgical study using conventional methods and recently developed techniques designed to improve recovery of copper, zinc, gold, silver and lead from polymetallic sulphide mineralization. The funding is expected to contribute approximately 50% of the metallurgical program over the next year and will help evaluate processing pathways that could enhance future critical-minerals recovery from the Project.

The $200,000 received from OJEP was used to explore new areas with high potential to host mineralization similar to the known mineralized centres on the property. Interpretations of bedrock geology and airborne geophysical surveys identified several areas where the prospective host-rock sequence may occur below cover but has not yet been tested. This work supports Errington's objective of building a pipeline of copper- and zinc-rich critical-minerals targets across the Sudbury Basin Project.

In addition, OJEP funds were used to complete a magnetotelluric geophysical survey across the Errington mineralized zone. This method measures resistivity to depths of approximately 500 metres to 1,000 metres below surface and may assist in detecting sulphide mineralization characterized by low-resistivity responses. The geophysical data continue to be evaluated; however, preliminary results indicate that the method has successfully identified known areas of mineralization and detected additional low-resistivity areas that have not yet been drilled.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Frank Santaguida, PhD., P.Geo. Mr. Santaguida is Vice President, Exploration for Errington Metals Corp. and is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Errington Metals

Errington Metals Corp. is a focused Canadian exploration and development company targeting critical and precious metals. The Company is advancing its wholly-owned Sudbury Basin Project, which hosts high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS")-style mineralization in the world-renowned Sudbury mining district. The Project contains copper and zinc, two metals identified as critical minerals in Canada, together with associated gold, silver and lead. Errington Metals aims to efficiently assess this opportunity and advance high-quality targets through systematic drilling, metallurgical studies and other technical work.

In 2026, the Company is completing a 45,000–metre drill program designed to support an initial mineral resource estimate and test regional targets.

For further information about the company please visit www.erringtonmetals.com and sign up for email updates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements that include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned 2026 drill program, the timing and potential completion of a mineral resource estimate, exploration targets, geological interpretations, metallurgical studies, and the potential advancement of the Sudbury Basin Project.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the Project. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Additional information, including risks relating to the Transaction as well as risks facing the Company, are outlined in the Filing Statement prepared in connection with the Transaction.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Errington Metals Corp.

For Further Information Please Contact: Matthew Gollat, President & CEO, Errington Metals Corp., Toll-free: 1-888-279-1157, Direct: 1-807-577-5785, [email protected], www.erringtonmetals.com