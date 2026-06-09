Errington Metals Reports Strong 2025 Drill Results and Further Defines Expansion Potential at Errington Zone

New drill results indicate that Errington Main remains open down dip and Errington West remains open along strike.

Drilling at Errington West extended mineralization westward and returned copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver grades comparable to previous drilling in the West Zone

Drilling below Errington Main intersected a broad gold-rich massive sulphide interval, highlighting a potential new area for follow-up drilling

Significant Drill Intercepts from 2025 drill program include:



Errington Main:

13.8 m grading 1.11% Cu, 2.19% Zn, 0.64% Pb, 1.02 g/t Au and 64.9 g/t Ag in EME-25-046." 21.5 m grading 0.38% Cu, 0.08% Zn, 0.13% Pb, 1.23 g/t Au and 24.7 g/t Ag in EME-25-047, including 5.0 m grading 1.07% Cu, 0.06% Zn, 0.24% Pb, 3.06 g/t Au and 60.1 g/t Ag."



Errington West:



23.7 m grading 0.54% Cu, 5.76% Zn, 1.64% Pb, 2.61 g/t Au and 130.2 g/t Ag in EME-25-035 2.1 m grading 2.9% Cu, 6.77% Zn, 2.37% Pb, 0.42 g/t Au and 121.3 g/t Ag in EME-25-039





The current drill program continues to test strike extensions at Errington West and down-dip extensions at Errington Main

"These results continue to demonstrate the growth potential at Errington, with Errington Main remaining open down dip and Errington West remaining open along strike," said Frank Santaguida, Vice President, Exploration of Errington Metals. "The drilling has improved our understanding of the geometry, continuity, and structural controls of the mineralized system, while also identifying areas of stronger copper-zinc-gold-silver mineralization. These results provide an important foundation for future resource work and support the broader opportunity across our Sudbury Basin Project."

An illustrative 3D video summarizing these drill results is available at:

https://vrify.com/meetings/recordings/680383ae-2e2b-4842-b213-33725432cb3e.

The Program

In late 2025, Errington completed a diamond drilling program at the Errington mineralized zone (See Figure 2) to test on the potential for along strike and down dip extensions of the Errington Main and Errington West Zones. Assays for this drilling are reported in Table 1 below.

New interpretations have been made to the 3D geological model across all mineralized zones at Errington with a focus on faults that offset mineralization. Key faults are developed near-parallel to the host rock strata such as the Christie Fault, are steeply dipping and reverse orientation. which offset the Vermilion mineralized horizon toward the north as a stacked sequence

As a preliminary test, four holes were designed along the western strike and down dip extensions of Errington West due to sparse drill coverage in this area. Errington West was outlined as disconnected zones, but historic drill coverage was not adequate to determine continuity and the western strike extent remained open. Holes EME -25-039, -040, and -041 intersected massive sulphide mineralization where the displacement of the mineralized zones was poorly defined. Hole EME-25-041 demonstrates the up-dip extension of Errington West toward surface and hole EME-25-040 tracks the mineralization 50m westward. The copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver grades are comparable to previous drilling in the West Zone, so the western extension will continue to be targeted in the current drilling program.

In addition, two drill holes were completed at Errington Main at the down-dip extension to mineralization where drill spacing was sparse on the west side and where elevated gold grades in massive sulphide were returned in the east. Massive sulphides were intersected in both, demonstrating the Main Zone down-dip extension potential. In hole EME-25-047, a relatively thick massive pyrite zone also contains sphalerite and chalcopyrite with consistent gold grades, above 1 gram per tonne, throughout the interval. Gold-rich massive sulphide mineralization has not been a primary historical target so the potential for further extensions remains to be tested in the current drilling program.

Table 1: Selected assay results from the 2025 drill program

Zone Hole ID From To Width Cu Zn Pb Au Ag CuEq (m) (m) (m) ( %) ( %) ( %) (g/t) (g/t) ( %) West (on strike) EME-25-039 233.6 235.7 2.1 2.9 6.77 2.37 0.42 121.3 6.4 West (on strike) EME-25-040 66.5 68.7 2.2 0.21 2.97 0.43 0.35 26.5 1.54 West (on strike) EME-25-040 217.4 226.4 8.9 0.62 6.67 2.32 0.85 84 4.08 West (on strike) EME-25-041 50.5 74.2 23.7 0.54 4.51 1.03 0.94 61.1 3.07 Includes 52.5 58.9 6.4 0.4 9.13 2.14 1.17 100.9 4.85 Includes 64.7 74.2 9.6 0.94 3.86 0.82 1.38 64.4 3.58 West (on strike) EME-25-042 246 248.2 2.2 0.91 3.47 1.11 0.37 44.6 2.65 Main (down dip) EME-25-046 294.2 308 13.8 1.11 2.19 0.64 1.02 64.9 3.03 Main (down dip) EME-25-047 355.5 376.9 21.5 0.38 0.08 0.13 1.23 24.7 1.45 Includes 367.1 372.2 5 1.07 0.06 0.24 3.06 60.1 3.69

1. True widths are expected to be 75% to 100% of drilling widths listed in the table. 2. Cu Eq is copper equivalent calculated as Cu (%) + Zn (%) x 0.273 + Pb (%) x 0.167 + Ag (g/t) x 0.0081 + Au (g/t) x 0.6752. Metal prices used are copper US$4.50/lb, zinc US$1.30/lb, lead US$0.90/lb, gold US$2,500/oz and silver US$30/oz. Assumed recoveries used for CuEq calculation are copper 90%, zinc 85%, lead 75%, gold 75% and silver 75%. 3. Copper equivalent values are provided for illustrative purposes only. No allowance has been made for payability, smelter terms, refining charges, penalties, or deleterious elements.

Background and History

Errington is one of three mineralized centres within the Company's Sudbury Basin Project. Mineralization at all three centres is stratabound and is considered to be volcanogenic massive sulphide ('VMS') style. VMS deposits commonly form as sulphide lenses, mounds and associated stringer zones within volcanic and sedimentary host rocks. VMS deposits are significant sources of copper and zinc, with meaningful gold and silver credits.

Glencore prepared a historical mineral resource estimate for Errington and Vermilion in 2013 and reported updated historical estimates annually through 2024, as summarized in Table 2. A "qualified person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources, and Errington is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources. See notes to Table 2 below.

Errington Metals has evaluated the data used for the historical resource estimate and has published a Technical Report titled "Technical Report – Sudbury Basin Project" dated April 2, 2026. No mineral reserve estimates have been made publicly available for the Errington and Vermilion deposits.

Mine Category Tonnage

(Mt) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Errington Measured 6.6 3.88 1.05 1.14 52 0.83 Indicated 2.3 4.36 1.19 1.11 52 0.79 Vermilion Measured 2.8 4.22 1.16 1.34 53 0.91 Indicated 0.4 5.32 1.27 1.11 56 1.10 Total Measured 9.4 3.98 1.08 1.20 52 0.85 Indicated 2.7 4.50 1.20 1.11 53 0.84 Table 2 : Historical Mineral Resource Estimate by Glencore as of December 31, 2024

Notes: 1. The current QP notes that while this historical Mineral Resource Estimate appears to have generally followed the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definitions Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, not all aspects of the estimation procedures and related parameters have been reliably verified at the time of writing. However, this estimate is considered relevant as it provides an indication of the distribution and grade of mineralization at the Errington and Vermilion deposits and will help guide future exploration. 2. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. 3. Inferred Mineral Resources are exclusive of the Measured and Indicated Resources. 4. Details on underground mining stope optimization are not currently available. 5. Exact details on the modifying factors used to develop the resource stope shapes for reporting purposes are presently unknown; however, resource categories were assigned based on a Net Smelter Return (NSR) equivalent value based on Glencore's long-term pricing forecasts, using a cut-off of US$25 and the following formula: NSR = 10.64 * % Zn + 50.52 * % Cu + 4.74 * % Pb + 0.59 * g/t Ag + 33.12 * g/t Au. 6. Underground resources were reported using a cut-off grade of 1.0% Zn. 7. Resource estimations were interpolated using Inverse Distance Weighting (IDW2). 8. The effective date of the historical Mineral Resource Estimate is December 31, 2024. 9. The current QP is not aware of any metallurgical, environmental, permitting, title, legal, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political, or other risk factors that might materially affect the historical Mineral Resources Estimate presented herein. 10. Figures have been rounded to an appropriate level of precision for the reporting of Mineral Resources; as a result, totals may not compute exactly as shown. 11. Additional work required to verify the estimate includes (but is not limited to) additional confirmation drilling, independent QP sampling and drill collar verification checks, continued review of previous interpreted geological and mineralization models, continued validation of historical estimation methodology and related input parameters, review of the underground resource stope optimization and depletion procedures, preliminary geotechnical assessment, etc. 12. The historical Mineral Resource Estimate reported herein has been sourced from Glencore's 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and Mineral Reserve Estimate Report (Glencore, 2024)

The Errington mineralized centre includes three main zones -- Main, West, and 1500 -- which are interpreted to represent discrete offset segments of the same mineralized horizon.

Folding and faulting have shifted and repeated parts of the rock sequence at Errington, which have displaced the mineralized horizon. One important structure, the Christie Fault, offsets part of the Errington Main Zone. Constraining the extent of this offset is important for targeting potential repetitions or extensions of mineralization on either side of the fault.

Potential Property Acquisition

Errington also announces that that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet with an arm's length third party to acquire (the "Transaction") certain Canadian mineral property claims. The Term Sheet contemplates the parties drafting, negotiating and executing a binding purchase agreement pursuant to which Errington would acquire the Property for consideration consisting of, among other things, the issuance of an aggregate of approximately 2.3 million common shares to the vendor representing approximately 4.99% of the outstanding common shares of Errington as of April 22, 2026 being the date of the initial listing of the common shares on TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and certain cash milestone payments. The completion of the Transaction will be subject to a number of conditions precedent, including the entering into of definitive documentation and the receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

About Errington Metals

Errington Metals Corp. is a focused Canadian exploration and development company targeting critical and precious metals. The Company is advancing its wholly-owned Sudbury Basin Project, which hosts high–grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS")–style mineralization in the world–renowned Sudbury mining district. Errington Metals aims to efficiently assess this opportunity and advance high-quality targets through systematic drilling and technical studies.

In 2026, the Company is advancing a planned 45,000-metre drill program designed to support an initial mineral resource estimate and test regional targets.

For further information about the company please visit www.erringtonmetals.com and sign up for email updates.

QA/QC Procedures

Core samples were collected and handled in accordance with industry-standard procedures and best practices. Core samples are collected and handled using typical industry standards. Sampling, core-cutting and submission to the assay lab were conducted and supervised by Errington Metals personnel. Assay lab results have been verified by Errington Metals via Certified Reference Material standards, blanks and field duplicates. Samples were submitted to MSALABS in Timmins, Ontario who meets the guidelines of ISO1702. accreditation and ISO9001, ISO14001 and ISO45001 certification. Samples are digested using a four-acid solution and analysed using a combination of ICP-MS and ICP-AES methods. Gold was analysed separately using a 30 g fire assay method. Certified reference material standards and blanks were inserted into the sample stream and internal standards and blanks were concurrently analysed by the lab. Internal laboratory standards and blanks were also analysed by the laboratories and reported with the certified assay results.

Appendix 1: Collar Locations for Reported Drill Holes (UTM NAD83 Zone 17

Hole Number Depth

(m) EAST

(UTM) NORTH

(UTM) Elevation (m asl) Azimut

(deg) Dip

(deg) EME-25-039 300 479320 5153767 277 335 -63.5 EME-25-040 255 479278 5153767 274 334 -65.4 EME-25-041 119 479277 5153768 274 334 -45.1 EME-25-042 333 479527 5153805 262 336 -55.1 EME-25-046 354 479853 5153877 262 338 -62.9 EME-25-047 399 480286 5153988 285 340 -63.3

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Frank Santaguida, Ph.D., P.Geo. Mr. Santaguida is Vice President, Exploration for Errington Metals Corp. and is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements that include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned 2026 drill program, the timing and potential completion of a mineral resource estimate, exploration targets, geological interpretations, metallurgical studies, and the potential advancement of the Sudbury Basin Project.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the Project. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Additional information, including risks relating to the Transaction as well as risks facing the Company, are outlined in the Filing Statement prepared in connection with the Transaction.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Errington Metals Corp.

For Further Information Please Contact: Matthew Gollat, President & CEO, Errington Metals Corp., Toll-free: 1-888-279-1157, Direct: 1-807-577-5785, [email protected] , www.erringtonmetals.com