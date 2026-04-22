Errington Metals Begins Trading on TSX Venture Exchange, Launches Major Exploration Program in the Sudbury Basin

THUNDER BAY, ON, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Errington Metals Corp. (TSXV: EM) ("Errington" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange, marking a major milestone in the Company's growth and unlocking the next phase of value creation at its flagship Sudbury Basin Project.

Highlights

(CNW Group/Errington Metals Inc.) (CNW Group/Errington Metals Inc.)

First day of trading under the symbolTSXV:EM

Major exploration program underway with +45,000 metre drill campaign through 2026, the first program in the Sudbury Basin in over 10 years

Focused on resource expansion and discovery of new Cu, Zn, Au, Ag VMS-type mineralization

Initial mineral resource estimate planned for H2, 2026

Positioned for Growth

With a strong technical foundation, a clear exploration strategy, and a mineral project in a premier Canadian mining jurisdiction, Errington Metals is entering the public markets at what management believes is an inflection point for the potential for discovery and growth.

"Our listing marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Errington Metals," said Matthew Gollat, President & CEO. "We have been hard at work over the past year, advancing a high–quality project with grade and scale potential, plus what we believe to be significant upside potential in a district that has supported mining for more than a century. The Sudbury Basin still has many stories left to tell -- and we intend to help write the next one."

A District–Scale Opportunity with a Proven Foundation

Errington Metals is focused on advancing a growing, high–grade copper–zinc–gold–silver project located in the heart of one of the world's most celebrated mining districts. While the Sudbury, Ontario District is globally significant for nickel and copper production, we believe high–quality Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) type mineralization has been historically overlooked. Errington believes this presents a unique opportunity to grow the existing known mineralized centres within the Sudbury Basin Project and with the potential to make meaningful new discoveries in a proven jurisdiction where some of the top mining companies are active within Canada.

The Company controls a substantial land position encompassing three historically known mineralized centres; Errington, Vermilion, and Balfour. Recent drilling has confirmed the presence of wide, continuous zones of copper, zinc, gold, and silver, rich mineralization that remain open for expansion in multiple directions.

The most recent exploration campaign, completed over 75,000 metres of drilling by a Xstrata (Glencore) between 2011 and 2014, demonstrated that mineralization is continuous and remained open. Importantly, much of this work was stopped short with the zones drilled to relatively shallow depths of less than 400 metres, creating what Errington sees as a compelling opportunity to build upon and advance the project with a refreshed view.

Historical Resources

In 2013, Glencore prepared a historical mineral resource estimate for Errington and Vermilion and has reported the estimates annually to 2024; presented in Table 1. A "qualified person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources, and Errington is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources. See notes to table 1 below.

Errington Metals has evaluated the data used for the historical resource estimate and has published a Technical Report titled "Technical Report – Sudbury Basin Project" dated April 2, 2026. No mineral reserve estimates have been made publicly available for the Errington and Vermilion deposits.

Table 1 – Historical Mineral Resource Estimate by Glencore as of December 31, 2024 Mine Category Tonnage

(Mt) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Errington Measured 6.6 3.88 1.05 1.14 52 0.83 Indicated 2.3 4.36 1.19 1.11 52 0.79 Vermilion Measured 2.8 4.22 1.16 1.34 53 0.91 Indicated 0.4 5.32 1.27 1.11 56 1.10 Total Measured 9.4 3.98 1.08 1.20 52 0.85 Indicated 2.7 4.50 1.20 1.11 53 0.84



Notes:

1. The current QP notes that while this historical Mineral Resource Estimate appears to have generally followed the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definitions Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, not all aspects of the estimation procedures and related parameters have been reliably verified at the time of writing. However, this estimate is considered relevant as it provides an indication of the distribution and grade of mineralization at the Errington and Vermilion deposits and will help guide future exploration. 2. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have economic viability. 3. Inferred Mineral Resources are exclusive of the Measured and Indicated Resources. 4. Details on underground mining stope optimization are not currently available. 5. Exact details on the modifying factors used to develop the resource stope shapes for reporting purposes are presently unknown; however, resource categories were assigned based on a Net Smelter Return (NSR) equivalent value based on Glencore's long-term pricing forecasts, using a cut-off of US$25 and the following formula: NSR = 10.64 * % Zn + 50.52 * % Cu + 4.74 * % Pb + 0.59 * g/t Ag + 33.12 * g/t Au. 6. Underground resources were reported using a cut-off grade of 1.0% Zn. 7. Resource estimations were interpolated using Inverse Distance Weighting (IDW2). 8. The effective date of the historical Mineral Resource Estimate is December 31, 2024. 9. The current QP is not aware of any metallurgical, environmental, permitting, title, legal, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political, or other risk factors that might materially affect the historical Mineral Resources Estimate presented herein. 10. Figures have been rounded to an appropriate level of precision for the reporting of Mineral Resources; as a result, totals may not compute exactly as shown. 11. Additional work required to verify the estimate includes (but is not limited to) additional confirmation drilling, independent QP sampling and drill collar verification checks, continued review of previous interpreted geological and mineralization models, continued validation of historical estimation methodology and related input parameters, review of the underground resource stope optimization and depletion procedures, preliminary geotechnical assessment, etc. 12. The historical Mineral Resource Estimate reported herein has been sourced from Glencore's 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and Mineral Reserve Estimate Report (Glencore, 2024).

Major Exploration and Metallurgical Programs Underway

Errington Metals is operating an aggressive exploration program including a 45,000–plus metre diamond drilling program, The program is designed to:

Expand the known zones of mineralization





Test high–priority target areas identified from geophysical surveys and historic data





Support the Company's first mineral resource estimate

Drilling will focus primarily on both the Errington and Balfour areas, where multiple mineralized zones remain open both along strike and at depth. Since the historic mineral resources did not include Balfour, the current program aims to show the continuity of this mineralization with the goal to include in the upcoming mineral resource estimate. In addition, ground geophysical surveys and 3D geological modeling are also being used to guide drilling and identify new targets beneath cover.

Errington Metals has also successfully completed the first phase of its metallurgical test program planned for 2026, which focused on improving the Company's understanding of mineralogy across the Project. This work has established a strong technical foundation and confirmed key characteristics of the mineralized zones. Building on these results, the Company has now initiated additional metallurgical studies aimed at evaluating the milling and recovery characteristics of the mineralized zones. A key directive of the processing studies targets the precious–metal content of the mineralization; an aspect of the Project that has not previously been systematically assessed.

Gold and silver mineralization occur throughout the mineralized system and their recoveries have not been optimized but have the potential to meaningfully enhance the Project's overall profile. Management believes that a focused and disciplined evaluation of precious–metal recovery represents an important new opportunity to unlock additional potential that has been previously unrealized. The ongoing work is designed to develop a comprehensive understanding of this potential as well as optimizing the overall metallurgical profile, with results expected to inform future flowsheet development and resource advancement activities.

Investor Resources and Additional Information

The company would like to encourage all investors and interested parties to please visit www.erringtonmetals.com to download the Company's Technical Report, review the interactive project presentation for more information and sign up to Errington's email list to keep up to date on its progress.

Qualified Person for Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Frank Santaguida, PhD., P.Geo. Mr. Santaguida is Vice President, Exploration for Errington Metals Corp. and is a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Errington Metals Corp.

Errington Metals Corp. is a focused exploration and development company specializing in critical and precious metals in Canada. The Company is advancing its wholly-owned Sudbury Basin Project containing high–grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS")–style mineralization, located in the heart of the world–renowned Sudbury mining district. Errington Metals aims to quickly assess this underappreciated opportunity and is uniquely positioned to make additional new, high–quality VMS discoveries.

In 2026, the Company is completing a 45,000–metre drill program designed to support an initial mineral resource estimate and test regional targets.

For further information about the company please visit www.erringtonmetals.com and sign up for email updates.

Web: www.erringtonmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward–Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the timing of the trading of the Resulting Issuer Shares on the TSXV and the proposed business of the Resulting Issuer, the potential of the Project, and the Company's ability to obtain final exchange approval of the Transaction and the timing of the mineral resource estimate. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the Project. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Additional information, including risks relating to the Transaction as well as risks facing the Company, are outlined in the Filing Statement prepared in connection with the Transaction.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Errington Metals Inc.

For Further Information, Please Contact: Matthew Gollat, President & CEO, Errington Metals Corp., Toll-Free: 1-888-279-1157, Direct: 1-807-577-5785, Email: [email protected]