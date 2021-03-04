Erno Laszlo Debuts Carina Lau as Global Brand Spokesperson

In her extraordinary life both on and off the screen, Ms. Lau has greatly influenced the movie industry through continuously redefining what it means to be a resilient woman during her 30-year career. The partnership with Erno Laszlo is another chapter in her life as she continues to inspire women all over the world to overcome obstacles and believe they can follow their dreams and define their own destiny.

It's a matter of public record that Ms. Lau experienced a deeply traumatic experience in the early 1990's which has demonstrated her resiliency over the course of her life. Four men were ordered to kidnap the actress after she refused to act in a movie. Ms. Lau feared for her life after being held at gunpoint and photographed naked. The photos were released in the media over a decade later, forcing Ms. Lau to relive the distressing experience. Ms. Lau's ability to handle these extreme challenges with grace and dignity has inspired women who have also faced difficulties in their lives and added to her global appeal.

"We spent some time searching for the right person to champion our values. After meeting with Carina Lau, the decision was easy. Ms. Lau represents true feminine power. She's really a model for modern women everywhere. Her independent spirit and accomplishments in the face of adversity, mirror our belief that every woman can and should be encouraged to live their own legendary life," said Charles Denton, Global CEO of Erno Laszlo.

When discussing the new global spokesperson partnership, Ms. Lau said, "I have been using Erno Laszlo since 1997. I'm a loyal customer and love the results I get from using the rituals. To me, Erno Laszlo is like a best friend, always by my side. I am honored to work with this wonderful heritage brand to bring their message of confidence to women in China and all over the world."

This strategic move also reflects Erno Laszlo's commitment to growth in the Chinese market, which according to financial records, contributed to over 50% of Erno Laszlo's global sales. "The partnership with Carina Lau demonstrates the brand's acknowledgement of the influence of Chinese women and their increasingly multi-dimensional and diversified sense of conscious consumption. The partnership with Ms. Lau will further draw Chinese customers to the brand while also introducing Ms. Lau and her influence to the American market," said Pamela Kruse, USA General Manager of Erno Laszlo.

Carina Lau's favorite products include the recently relaunched Vitality Treatment Mask, which she calls her "secret weapon on the red carpet," and uses it before big events due to its ability to instantly smooth, hydrate and restore skin. Ms. Lau also carries the Multi-Task Eye Serum Mask in her bag no matter where she goes, as she applies the eye masks to relieve dark circles and eye strain and is a longtime fan of the Phormula 3-9 Repair Cream, initially created to help heal Marilyn Monroe's appendix surgery scar, for the healing effect it has on irritated and sensitive skin.

As Erno Laszlo looks into the future, the brand will continue to expand beyond the successful Vitality Treatment Mask to include an essence lotion under the same range this summer as well as debut the brand's premium anti-aging Phormula 3-10 collection this fall.

IG @ErnoLaszloNYC // FB @ErnoLaszlo

Press Contact: Kristin Breen // [email protected]

About Carina Lau

Carina Lau is a famous Chinese actress and singer with more than 30 years of experience. She began her acting career in TV, before pivoting to starring in films while in college. She has won Best Actress awards at Hong Kong's Film Awards and Mainland China's Golden Rooster Awards in addition to being nominated at the Cannes Film Festival and Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards. Ms Lau is married to fellow Hong Kong actor, Tony Leung Chi-wai, who is involved in many charities, and frequently appears in the Hong Kong fashion scene.

About Erno Laszlo

A premium heritage skincare brand with a unique story since 1927. Founded by the father of modern skincare Dr. Erno Laszlo with a mission to support and encourage women in pursuing their life ambitions by providing science-based solutions that restored their skin to its optimum health. His pioneering approach to enabling self-care and confidence through customized skin rituals is trusted by icons of the past and present. Today Erno Laszlo is recognized for delivering proven results through clean science and a 360-lifestyle approach that addresses modern skincare wellness needs. The products are available internationally through leading department stores, e-tailers and through www.ernolaszlo.com. The company has consistently grown every year during the last decade and in 2020 recorded their most successful year, with over 70% of revenue being generated via e-commerce channels.

SOURCE Erno Laszlo

Related Links

ernolaszlo.com

