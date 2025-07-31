Combatica Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Market Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Tactical Training Solutions

Combatica is redefining tactical training through mobile innovation, market leadership, and customer loyalty.

SAN ANTONIO, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Combatica has been given the 2025 Global Market Leadership recognition in the tactical SOF training platform industry for its outstanding achievements in building customer loyalty and retention. This highlights Combatica's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes and delivering customer-centric innovation, strengthening its market position in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: visionary innovation and unmatched customer care. Combatica excels in demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

"By combining high-fidelity training with simplified logistics, cost-effective pricing, and deeply embedded customer relationships, Combatica has built more than just a product. It has created a trusted partnership model. In an industry where service often lags behind innovation, the company excels at both, delivering a disruptive solution backed by an extraordinary customer experience," said Avi Kalo, aerospace and defense regional manager at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on tactical SOF training and customer partnerships, Combatica showcases its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in customer loyalty and service delivery enable it to scale effectively across global defense and law enforcement markets.

Innovation remains central to Combatica's approach. Its Combatica Training Platform (CTP) is a fully mobile, infrastructure-free tactical training system, designed for rapid deployment and maximum realism. By eliminating cables, servers, and complex setups, the platform allows single instructors to conduct immersive training with minimal overhead.

"We're honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the global market leader," said Erel Herzog, Chief Strategy Officer at Combatica. "This acknowledgment reflects our commitment to innovation and mission-critical readiness for elite operators—and with Combatica Entertainment, we're now bringing that same intensity to tactical Esports."

Combatica's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its market position. With a 97% satisfaction rating from Israeli Defense Forces users and zero negative feedback, its approach to service—ranging from no-cost hardware replacements to annual upgrades—stands apart in an industry known for costly maintenance and complex logistics. The company's hubs in Israel, the United States, and Europe allow for rapid fulfillment and localized support, reinforcing its operator-first mission.

Frost & Sullivan commends Combatica for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of tactical SOF training and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Market Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognitions honor companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Combatica

Founded in 2021, Combatica is a VR Training Platform for Special Forces (SOF) and Law Enforcement agencies. Leveraging immersive VR and AI-driven scenarios, Combatica enhances readiness, decision-making, and mission effectiveness in high-stakes environments. In 2025, the company expanded its mission with the launch of Combatica Entertainment, a Tactical Esports experience that brings its cutting-edge training technology to a wider audience.

Learn more at https://combatica.com.

