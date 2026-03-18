Equiton Expands Platform with Launch of New Multifamily Growth Fund

BURLINGTON, ON, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Equiton, a leading private real estate investment firm, today announced the launch of the Residential Growth Fund I (Equiton Residential Growth Fund I Trust), a new investment strategy focused on generating capital growth through rental apartments. The fund further expands Equiton's platform of private real estate offerings, building on the momentum of its recently launched private real estate lending fund and its entry into the in-demand luxury condo segment.

The Equiton Residential Growth Fund I Trust is a new investment strategy focused on generating capital growth through rental apartments. (CNW Group/Equiton Inc.)

Designed for long-term investors, the Residential Growth Fund I aims to generate capital growth by acquiring rental apartments with identified improvement potential in prime markets, enhancing their value through active management and reinvesting capital to support further growth. The new offering complements Equiton's flagship Apartment Fund, whose strategy blends capital appreciation with monthly income generation through a diversified portfolio of apartment buildings across geographies and investment strategies.

Jason Roque, CEO and Founder of Equiton, says "the fund's launch is timely as the current market environment is creating opportunities for disciplined buyers to acquire high-quality multifamily assets at attractive valuations."

"This launch underscores Equiton's longstanding success in identifying and acting on opportunities that emerge across market cycles," says Roque. "We're excited to bring this new fund to our stakeholders and look forward to delivering long-term value for both investors and the communities we serve."

Reflecting Equiton's continued focus on governance and strategic growth, the Residential Growth Fund I integrates an asset-aligned liquidity framework consistent with mature global private market practices. The framework is designed to align investor redemptions with the long-term nature of real estate assets and support the capital stability required to execute the fund's growth-oriented investment strategy. Under the structure, the fund is designed to accommodate redemptions of up to 2.5% of net asset value per quarter and 10% annually.

Asset-aligned liquidity is one of several governance and risk management tools the fund employs to support investor outcomes, together with a majority independent board of trustees, regular and transparent reporting, and third-party audits and appraisals.

The fund's continuous growth strategy will be supported by Equiton's integrated operating platform, which specializes in creating value at every stage of the investment lifecycle -- from sourcing and acquisitions to active asset management and resident-focused property management -- alongside the expertise of Equiton's leadership team, which brings more than 100 years of combined real estate experience and a proven track record of delivering growth across multiple market cycles.

Ryan Donkers, Vice-President, Investments at Equiton, says the fund will focus on opportunities where that expertise and active management approach may unlock the most potential.

"In today's dynamic multifamily sector, we know what to look for and how to capitalize on the advantages we have as experienced buyers," says Donkers. "Our priority is building a base of assets with deep value and strong fundamentals. Through disciplined acquisitions and active management, our past performance has proven that we can build a portfolio with real room to grow."

Consistent with Equiton's founding vision of making private real estate investment more accessible, eligible individual investors will be able to participate in the Residential Growth Fund I immediately. The launch represents the next stage in Equiton's platform evolution, expanding the firm's ability to pursue real estate opportunities while continuing to deliver its objective of disciplined long-term value for investors.

ABOUT EQUITON

Equiton is a private real estate investment firm built on the belief that real estate, when approached with discipline, expertise, and integrity, creates enduring value for investors, residents, and the communities we serve. Backed by deep leadership expertise and a hands-on operating model, we make institutional-quality private real estate investing accessible, with an uncompromising commitment to governance, transparency, and performance.

This communication is for information purposes only and is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, an invitation to make an investment with Equiton or securities of certain issuers that are related or connected to Equiton ("Related Issuers" or "Related Issuer", as applicable). Recipients of this document who are considering investing in Related Issuers are reminded that any such purchase must not be made on the basis of the information contained in this document but are referred to the applicable offering memorandum associated with the Related Issuer. A copy of an offering memorandum associated with a Related Issuer may be obtained upon request made to the attention of Equiton Capital Inc.

SOURCE Equiton Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kathy Gjamovska, VP, Marketing & Communications, [email protected], 289-208-0817