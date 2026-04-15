Equiton Apartment Fund Rental Development Recognized for Building Communities and Lasting Value

BURLINGTON, ON, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - From growing recognition for its role in reshaping an Ottawa neighbourhood to a prestigious Multifamily Development of the Year award, Equiton's Maison Riverain rental project continues to emerge as a success story.

Maison Riverain is an important part of Equiton’s Apartment Fund (Equiton Residential Income Fund Trust), reflecting how investments in communities like Vanier can create lasting value over time. (CNW Group/Equiton Inc.)

Recently named a CoStar Impact Award winner, Maison Riverain was recognized alongside projects transforming their communities across North America and the United Kingdom, with judges highlighting its exemplary "sustainability leadership, strong community partnership and measurable economic uplift." The first of its three towers was completed in 2025 on the site of a former underused commercial plaza, delivering 294 purpose-built rental units to Vanier, a longstanding francophone community characterized by a mix of small businesses and older, low-rise rental housing.

"It's incredible to reflect on how much has been accomplished in just over four years. We're proud of the positive impact Equiton and our development partners, Main and Main, are making in this wonderful community," says Helen Hurlbut, President and Co-Founder of Equiton. "While this award speaks to what has been achieved so far, we are even more excited about the next phases of the project and what they will bring."

Maison Riverain is an important part of Equiton's Apartment Fund (Equiton Residential Income Fund Trust), reflecting how investments in communities like Vanier can create lasting value over time when guided by an integrated approach spanning development, execution, and ongoing property management.

"It's a clear example of how thoughtful property development and management can both transform a community and support long-term value for investors," says Jason Roque, Founder and CEO of Equiton. "We've made a deliberate effort to prioritize the resident experience, and it's already translating into early performance."

At Maison Riverain, residents have access to modern amenities, including co-working spaces, electric car charging stations, and wellness facilities, as well as in-person and online resident services provided by the experienced staff of Equiton Living, the firm's in-house property management arm. This offering contributed to a strong community reception at its June grand opening, with leasing activity quickly gaining momentum. Residential occupancy at the completed first tower has now surpassed 80% and a new pharmacy/medical services tenant has been secured, speaking to both local rental demand and the building's long-term potential.

Reflecting a commitment to sustainability, operational excellence, and a high-quality resident experience, the property also achieved Living Green Together™ certification through the FRPO (Federation of Rental-Housing Providers of Ontario) Certified Rental Building program. Designed as a sustainable multifamily development, the property incorporates features expected to deliver meaningful energy savings and greenhouse gas reductions.

As each phase of Maison Riverain comes to life, progress on the second tower has reached the 23rd floor and is anticipated to top off in Summer 2026, with construction of the third and final tower expected to begin shortly afterward. When completed, the project is expected to deliver approximately 1,100 residential units, serving an estimated 1,500 residents.

ABOUT EQUITON

Equiton is a private real estate investment firm built on the belief that real estate, when approached with discipline, expertise, and integrity, creates enduring value for residents, communities, and its more than 17,000 investors. Backed by deep leadership expertise and a hands-on operating model, the flagship Apartment Fund (Equiton Residential Income Fund Trust) is one of a range of solutions Equiton offers to help make institutional-quality private real estate investing accessible, with an uncompromising commitment to governance, transparency, and performance.

SOURCE Equiton Inc.

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