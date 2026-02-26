'Right Market Timing': Equiton Seizes Growth Opportunity With Entry Into Toronto's Luxury Market

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Equiton, a leading real estate investment and development firm recently recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies, continues to build its platform across opportunity-rich segments of the Canadian real estate market.

Following its recent entry into British Columbia and the rapid expansion of its flagship Apartment Fund (Equiton Residential Income Fund Trust), the firm is now growing its development pipeline with a new luxury condominium project.

Equiton’s newest development, Bridleview Residences, is a boutique luxury condominium planned at the gateway to Toronto’s iconic Bridle Path — one of Canada’s most affluent residential enclaves. (CNW Group/Equiton Inc.)

"The current environment has created rare opportunities for firms with the conviction and capacity to scale up," says Ryan Donkers, Equiton's Vice-President of Investments. "The luxury housing market has continued to experience long-term demand. Entering with the right market timing builds strength into the outcome from the start."

Equiton's newest development, Bridleview Residences, is a boutique luxury condominium planned at the gateway to Toronto's iconic Bridle Path -- one of Canada's most affluent residential enclaves. Investors can participate in the project's development through the Bridleview Residences Condo Trust.

The project's focus on luxury reflects Equiton's broader strategy of targeting segments supported by structural demand trends and long-term fundamentals. In 2025, demand for GTA condominiums priced above $3 million increased, while lower- and mid-range luxury homes remained among the strongest-performing categories within the luxury tier.

Bridleview Residences is designed as a six-storey boutique building with 50 to 60 units. Planned features include valet service, underground parking, suites averaging more than 1,900 square feet, and carefully curated luxury amenity spaces.

Renowned architect Richard Wengle -- known for some of Toronto's most sophisticated luxury residences -- will lead the design, incorporating intimate interiors, a grand lobby experience, and elevated privacy features aligned with the expectations of modern luxury buyers.

"Bridleview Residences marks another step in Equiton's evolution and reflects the momentum we've built across our platform," says Jason Roque, CEO and founder of Equiton. "We are broadening our reach thoughtfully, focusing on markets and segments where our in-house expertise gives us a distinct advantage."

Bridleview Residences strengthens Equiton's established development platform, which presently stands at approximately 2,300 units and $1.8 billion in assets under development, based on underwriting.

The project also complements Equiton's expanding suite of real estate investment solutions. In 2025, the firm extended investor access to private real estate lending, a new strategy alongside its residential, commercial, and development offerings. Equiton continues to build a diversified platform positioned to provide investors with compelling opportunities across key real estate segments.

For more information about partnering with Equiton and Bridleview Residences, visit Equiton.com.

ABOUT EQUITON

Equiton is a leading private equity real estate investment firm offering a range of institutional-grade investment solutions, backed by strong historical performance, industry-leading governance practices, and a focus on resident satisfaction. Our diversified platform provides full transparency and all the benefits of real estate investment, without the difficulties of financing, tenant management, building maintenance, or project management. All properties are professionally managed by Equiton's in-house team to ensure long-term value and performance.

