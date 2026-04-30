Stronger, Faster, Renter: Equiton Apartment Fund Streamlines Leasing with Resident-Focused AI Tools

BURLINGTON, ON, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Leading private real estate firm Equiton is expanding its focus on resident experience through a series of selectively chosen technology partnerships designed to enhance its communities.

From streamlining the leasing process for new residents to improving customer service, these artificial intelligence (AI) platforms support the ongoing work of Equiton Living, the firm's in-house property management arm, and its management of the flagship multifamily Apartment Fund (Equiton Residential Income Fund Trust) residential portfolio.

AI-powered tools have been implemented across all 44 residential properties in Equiton's multifamily portfolio, building on its core property management fundamentals of active management and efficient, high-quality service. (CNW Group/Equiton Inc.)

"Equiton Living has always been a big part of how we create value. What this technology allows us to do is scale that expertise across the portfolio in a more efficient and consistent way," says Jason Roque, Founder and CEO of Equiton. "We've always maintained that when residents have a better experience, they're more likely to stay, and that stability supports the long-term resilience of the portfolio."

As rental markets evolve and resident expectations continue to rise, property managers are increasingly focused on consistency and responsiveness across their portfolios. The tools were chosen to help on-site property managers focus on what matters most -- their residents -- and are expected to improve customer service outcomes.

An AI-managed centralized leasing platform features a realistic agent which can efficiently answer rental queries and arrange viewings, simplifying the rental process for prospective residents. Similarly, a leading work order and operations platform enables residents to submit maintenance requests and safety concerns 24/7 through a virtual assistant, enhancing response times.

The tools have been implemented across all 44 residential properties in the firm's multifamily portfolio and build on Equiton's core property management fundamentals of active management and efficient, high-quality service. By automating routine tasks, the platforms enable on-site property managers to be more present and engaged with residents, while also generating data-driven insights that support decision-making across marketing, maintenance, and asset management.

"There's a lot of buzz around AI right now, but at the end of the day, our approach as a property manager hasn't changed, even if the technology has," says Jonathan Fleischer, Chief Operating Officer, Equiton Living. "Clear communication, running buildings well, and delivering a positive experience have always defined how we create value across our portfolio."

Equiton will continue to track the impact of technology initiatives through its established resident survey program, collecting feedback at key points throughout the resident journey, including at move-in and after maintenance requests.

Last year, Equiton received its first Company Award from SatisFacts, recognizing high levels of resident satisfaction across its communities. Building on that foundation, the firm continues to prioritize resident satisfaction as a key driver of retention and long-term portfolio stability, aligned with its environmental, social, and governance commitments.

ABOUT EQUITON

Equiton is a private real estate investment firm built on the belief that real estate, when approached with discipline, expertise, and integrity, creates enduring value for investors, residents, and the communities we serve. Backed by deep leadership expertise and a hands-on operating model, we make institutional-quality private real estate investing accessible, with an uncompromising commitment to governance, transparency, and performance.

Equiton Living is Equiton's privately owned, full‑service property management company built on hands‑on leadership, proactive operations, and relationship‑driven business practices. Our continued reinvestment in our communities is a core part of who we are and a key driver of our long‑term success.

SOURCE Equiton Inc.

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