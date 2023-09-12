Equiton Expands and Opens New Downtown Toronto Location in the Financial District

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Equiton, a Canadian private equity firm, expands with a new office in Toronto's financial district, reaffirming its commitment to better serve its existing and prospective investors.

Equiton's decision to establish a downtown Toronto location is a step forward in the firm's growth trajectory. This decision, along with the head office in Burlington, highlights the real estate equity firm's commitment to delivering exceptional investment solutions and cultivating strong relationships with investors and stakeholders within the financial community. The selection of Bay Street as Equiton's secondary office location further underscores the dedication to these principles.

"We are pleased to establish our footprint in the downtown Toronto financial district," said Jason Roque, CEO of Equiton." This strategic expansion is evidence of our dedication to serving our investors at the highest level. Being located in the key financial hub in the country allows us to connect even more with our current clients and extend our reach to potential partners interested in our investment solutions."

As Equiton continues to excel in offering investors access to a diversified range of real estate investment opportunities, its client-centric approach and track record of delivering steady and competitive returns have positioned it as a trusted partner within the investment landscape.

The Toronto office is at 333 Bay Street and occupies a prime position at Bay and Adelaide. This location will be a central point for an experienced group of real estate investment experts. Covering a range of specialized areas, including Sales, Institutional and National Accounts, Acquisitions, Construction, and Development, these experts are well-prepared to offer professional advice and custom solutions to potential investors to maximize their investment opportunities.

About Equiton

Proudly Canadian-owned and operated, Equiton is a leading private equity firm that delivers notable returns for investors. We believe in making private real estate investing accessible to all Canadians and providing easy access to all types of investment-grade real estate through our proven high-performing investment solutions. We offer true diversification, full transparency, and all the benefits of real estate investing without the difficulties of financing, tenant management, building maintenance or project management.

