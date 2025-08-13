First Metro Vancouver Acquisition Marks a Major Next Step in Equiton's National Expansion

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Equiton Residential Income Fund Trust (Apartment Fund) has acquired a 117-unit rental complex in Burnaby, British Columbia's third most-populous city. Renowned worldwide for its natural beauty and attractive real estate fundamentals, Metro Vancouver offers a strategic foothold that enhances the Apartment Fund's geographic diversification, positioning it to maintain its track record of consistent returns and stable cash flow.

Mountain Park Residences at 7070 Inlet Drive is situated in the established residential neighbourhood of Westridge and features condo-style amenities including a pool, fitness centre, and secure underground parking, with many units offering mountain views. Residents enjoy green spaces directly across the street and are just minutes from a grocery store, coffee shop, and pharmacy. Directly east lies Burnaby Mountain Park, home to Simon Fraser University and one of the region's most scenic destinations. The location also offers convenient access to downtown Vancouver's urban amenities and employment hubs via the Barnet Highway.

"Reaching the west coast is the start of an exciting new chapter in Equiton's growth," says Jason Roque, CEO and Founder of Equiton. "As we continue to explore strategic acquisitions in key markets, our focus remains on building a resilient portfolio that provides the solid returns investors expect in all types of markets."

Having marked its 10th addition in just over a year, and building momentum in Western Canada, the Apartment Fund has almost doubled its portfolio with properties spread across the country's strongest rental markets.

"Metro Vancouver is a natural next step for the Apartment Fund," says Ryan Donkers, VP, Investments. "We've been closely watching Burnaby's dynamic growth and sustained demand. When falling rates and attractive property valuations came together in the current environment, it created an unmissable opportunity to add long-term growth."

Recently released census data reveal that Metro Vancouver continues to attract new residents, with Burnaby growing by more people than any other municipality in the region. The city surged by 62,000 residents — around a quarter of its current population — in just the past 10 years. Owing to this surging demand, it remains one of Canada's most expensive rental markets, ranking just behind Vancouver and North Vancouver, according to Rentals.ca.

Donkers emphasizes that enhancing residents' experiences will be among Equiton's first priorities. Equiton Living, the firm's in-house property management arm, will oversee Mountain Park Residences, providing residents with access to on-site managers, community programming, and other benefits.

"We have a fantastic team behind us," says Donkers. "By focusing on building great communities, first and foremost, that's how we unlock value for investors over the long term."

Equiton's Apartment Fund now comprises 44 properties, with a total of 4,031 portfolio units. The Fund specializes in acquiring multi-residential properties and increasing their value through active management. Investors benefit from monthly distributions from rental income and capital appreciation from property value increases.

Equiton is a leading private equity real estate investment firm offering a range of institutional-grade investment solutions, backed by a strong track record of consistent returns, industry-leading governance practices, and a focus on resident satisfaction. We provide true diversification, full transparency, and all the benefits of real estate investment, without the difficulties of financing, tenant management, building maintenance, or project management. All properties are professionally managed by Equiton's in-house team to ensure long-term value and performance.

