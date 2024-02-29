Equiton Announces Canadian Real Estate Research Partnership with Concordia University

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Equiton, a leading private real estate firm, is excited to announce a new partnership with the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University to support innovative research into Canada's real estate investment landscape. Led by Dr. Erkan Yönder, Associate Professor of Real Estate and Finance, in collaboration with Equiton, the research is expected to break new ground.

Aaron Pittman, SVP, Head of Canadian Institutional Investments, Equiton and Dr. Erkan Yönder, Associate Professor of Real Estate and Finance, Concordia University. (CNW Group/Equiton)

"Fresh perspectives serve to benefit the entire industry, from major firms to average Canadians seeking a better understanding of alternative investments," says Jason Roque, CEO and founder of Equiton. "Dr. Yönder is a leader in his field — we couldn't ask for a better match."

Dr. Yönder, whose academic insights have spanned Canada, the U.S., and Europe, is recognized for his applied research into the finances of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), machine learning in real estate, and the financial impacts of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors. Yönder received the high-profile Nick Tyrrell Research Prize for his co-authored research into sustainable buildings' impacts on REIT portfolios.

Equiton has charted a tremendous growth trajectory since its founding in 2015 and offers diversified strategies focusing on a variety of income-producing multi-residential and commercial properties, as well as several development projects in key markets. Reflecting Equiton's commitment to its investors and expanding Canadians' knowledge of real estate, the research partnership was made possible through the creation of the Equiton Research Fund in Real Estate at the John Molson School of Business.

"Erkan has amassed an impressive body of research, and we are delighted to be collaborating with him and his team to advance the pursuit of academic scholarship on the Canadian real estate market," says Aaron Pittman, Senior Vice President, Head of Canadian Institutional Investments at Equiton.

"Today's investors increasingly seek the latest insights to help navigate the expanding complexities of their decision-making process," he continues. "We believe this initiative will shed new light on facets of Canadian real estate such as multi-residential properties, a resilient asset class that in our view represents significant opportunities for growth in the coming years."

