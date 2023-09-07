Equiton Acquires Land in Toronto for Condo Development

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Equiton has acquired the land at 875 The Queensway for the purpose of developing a mid-rise condo. A key factor for acquiring this development opportunity includes the existing zoning approvals, resulting in a shortened project timeline as well as the exceptional location. Vicinity Condos will be an upcoming mid-rise condominium situated within a vibrant neighbourhood close to downtown Toronto and is projected to have approximately 150 multi-residential units.

875 The Queensway is slated for a proposed mid-rise condo development, Vicinity Condos. (CNW Group/Equiton)

Vicinity Condos, a recent addition to Equiton's investment portfolio, showcases the company's strategic ability to select projects that bring considerable value to investors and communities. This acquisition underscores Equiton's understanding of market dynamics and commitment to presenting innovative and profitable investment options.

Equiton's CEO, Jason Roque, expressed his confidence in the development of Vicinity Condos. He stated, "Our extensive expertise in acquisitions and development allowed us to identify this unique development opportunity and we are excited to offer this to our investors. This project will enhance our commitment to creating more ventures that deliver strong returns and foster positive impacts within our communities. This development further reinforces our dedication to identifying the right projects and collaborating with the best industry partners, ensuring the success of all stakeholders involved."

Equiton remains focused on identifying and pursuing future development opportunities with the potential for similar returns and community value that Vicinity Condos will offer. The Equiton team has developed a comprehensive approach to real estate investments and is looking to acquire additional development sites which have the potential to build the wealth of Canadians while creating much-needed housing.

Equiton's Vice President of Development, Alan Dillabough, recently confirmed, "Equiton is consistently and actively pursuing new development opportunities. Our goal is to achieve strong financial returns for our investors while helping to address Canada's pressing housing needs. Our current development projects in Ottawa, Guelph, and Toronto have a projected completion value exceeding one billion dollars and will encompass over a million square feet of space, including 1,500 housing units. With an extensive market understanding, we're fully equipped to support investors in securing a stable financial future."

For further information about Vicinity Condos and investment opportunities or to learn how to collaborate with Equiton, visit www.equiton.com

About Equiton

Proudly Canadian-owned and operated, Equiton is a leading private equity firm and real estate developer. We provide investors with solid returns using our comprehensive approach and combined investment and development expertise. We are committed to making private real estate investments accessible to all Canadians through our proven, high-performing investment solutions which provide access to a diverse array of investment-grade properties. Our offering encompasses genuine diversification, complete transparency, and the benefits of real estate investing while our team of experts skillfully navigates the intricacies of financing, tenant management, building maintenance, and project oversight.

SOURCE Equiton

For further information: Kathy Gjamovska, VP, Marketing & Communications, 905-208-0817, [email protected]