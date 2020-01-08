Equitable Life of Canada begins 100th Anniversary Celebrations!

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Equitable Life of Canada is turning 100 this year, and we're kicking off a year of exciting centennial celebrations with our employees, partners, clients and communities!

Equitable Life began operations November 19, 1920, as the Ontario Equitable Life and Accident Insurance Company in a rented, two-room office on King Street in Waterloo, Ontario. Founder Sydney Tweed used a rented typewriter and purchased $150 worth of furniture for the space that he shared with a clerk.

Over the last 100 years, through significant historic and financial challenges – two World Wars, the Great Depression, economic crises in the 80s and 90s, regulatory challenges and significant growth and expansion in the face of stiff industry competition – Equitable Life of Canada has become one of Canada's largest and most financially stable mutual companies. With more than 750 employees and a network of 10,000 independent producers across Canada, our head office is still in Waterloo – just 1.5 kilometres from where we started.

"For 100 years, we've been protecting what matters most to Canadians," said Ron Beettam, who joined Equitable Life in 2005 as President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're proud of our past and all the accomplishments that have brought us here today, and we're excited by the future as we begin the next century for Equitable Life of Canada."

A special 100th Anniversary website, www.equitable100.ca, was launched today to highlight the company's historic milestones and share information throughout the year about the anniversary-related activities planned for 2020, including:

The Equitable Gives Back Contest that will award five charitable organizations in Canada a grant of $10,000 based on their winning entries;

that will award five charitable organizations in a grant of based on their winning entries; The $100 a Day Giveaway where randomly selected clients will receive $100 . In addition, there will be three grand prizes awarded to randomly selected clients near the end of the year;

where randomly selected clients will receive . In addition, there will be three grand prizes awarded to randomly selected clients near the end of the year; The 100th Anniversary Legacy Donation, that will be announced in May, to an organization in Waterloo Region that helps strengthen our community.

For more information, and to read the official rules for the Contest or Draw, please visit www.equitable100.ca. Be sure to check back often to see all the photos and videos from our anniversary celebrations throughout the year.

About Equitable Life of Canada

Equitable Life works with independent advisors across Canada to offer individual insurance, savings and retirement, and group benefits solutions to meet your needs.

We are not your typical financial services company. We have the knowledge, experience and ability to find solutions that work for you. We're friendly, caring and interested in helping. As a mutual company, we are owned by our participating policyholders, not shareholders, allowing us to focus on your needs and on providing you with personalized service, financial protection and peace of mind.

