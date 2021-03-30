WATERLOO, ON, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of The Equitable Life Insurance Company of Canada has appointed Fabien Jeudy as the company's next President and CEO. Jeudy will take over on July 5, 2021 from Ronald Beettam who is retiring after 16 years with the company.

Jeudy is a collaborative leader with more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, leading actuarial, finance, risk management, distribution, marketing teams and operational teams in the Life & Health Insurance, Wealth Management and Group Benefits markets in Canada, the US, and Asia.

"His proven success developing and managing high-performance teams, building long-term relationships with stakeholders and regulators, growing and innovating the insurance business, and making long-term decisions with the policyholder in mind make him the perfect choice to lead Equitable Life into its next 100 years in business," said Board Chair Douglas Alexander.

A Montrealer, Fabien graduated from Concordia University's Bachelor of Science (Actuarial Mathematics) program in 1990 and is a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries. He began his career as a pricing actuary for individual life insurance and progressed in his career through various actuarial roles with increasing responsibility in the areas of product development, valuation, risk management, and capital management.

Throughout his career Fabien held progressive technical roles before moving into operational leadership as a Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer responsible for the management and business oversight of Asian regional functions including finance, actuarial, risk, asset and liability management, investments, legal and compliance, IT, product development, and telco & fintech solutions. In 2017, Fabien was named CEO responsible for Life & Health Individual Insurance, Group Benefits and Pension divisions based in Hong Kong and in 2020, he was appointed President. In this role, he developed a specialization in the global high net worth market, with a focus on providing an exceptional level of collaboration and integration between clients, distributors, products and services, regardless of geographic locations or time zones.

"I'm honoured to be selected by the Board to be the next leader of Equitable Life and I am looking forward to working with the extraordinary leadership team and exemplary people there," said Jeudy. "There are long standing relationships with advisors and partners, who have helped build Equitable into one of Canada's largest and most financially stable mutual companies. I'm looking forward to working with them all so we can continue delivering excellent products and service to our clients."

About Equitable Life of Canada

Canadians have turned to Equitable Life since 1920 to protect what matters most. We work with independent advisors across Canada to offer individual insurance, savings & retirement, and group benefits solutions to meet your needs.

Equitable Life is not your typical financial services company. We have the knowledge, experience and ability to find solutions that work for you. We're friendly, caring and interested in helping. As a mutual company, we are not driven by shareholder pressures for quarterly results. This allows us to focus on management strategies that foster prudent long-term growth, continuity and stability. We are dedicated to meeting our commitments to clients – now and in the future.

