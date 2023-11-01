Refreshed Brand is part of Equitable's Renewed Purpose and Transformation

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, The Equitable Life Insurance Company of Canada unveiled its new brand and announced the shortening of its brand name to Equitable®. While honouring its 103-year-old legacy, this rebranding signifies Equitable's forward-looking vision and unwavering commitment to clients.

"At Equitable, we champion the power of togetherness. It's a mindset that drives our behaviours, decisions, and actions to power equitable outcomes for our clients, advisors, and partners," said Fabien Jeudy, President, and CEO, Equitable. "Our refreshed brand is an expression of our purpose, working together with partners and advisors to protect today and prepare tomorrow for our clients."

A journey of renewed commitment

To further this purpose, Equitable is transforming its business. To be there for clients at all stages throughout their lifetime and to make it even easier for partners to do business with us. At the same time, we remain committed to maintaining our strong long-term financial standing as the only mutual life insurance company regulated by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI). Our new brand reflects these renewed commitments to our clients, advisors, and partners.

A new look to express a client-focused purpose

The new Equitable brand makes the commitment to focus on the client very clear. The logo features a unique, cursive 'e,' nestled within a circle. The 'e' is reminiscent of a human figure, signifying our client focus. The surrounding circle underscores a mutual foundation, symbolizing an unwavering focus on client needs throughout their lifetime. The shortening of the brand name to Equitable emphasizes our behaviour of acting in an equitable manner.

"Now is the perfect time to demonstrate, with a refreshed brand, our strategic changes and commitment to our purpose," said Donna Carbell, EVP Individual Insurance and Brand Impact. "As a mutual, we have a unique model we can leverage to continuously deliver a positive impact for our clients, partners, and the communities that we live and operate in. As one of the nation's largest mutual insurance providers we commit to being a company that is made up of Canadians for Canadians from coast to coast, to coast."

Brand Conversion throughout 2024

To ensure that the organization continues to deliver exceptional client and partnership experiences, the refreshed brand will be rolled out over the course of 2024. This means throughout the year there will be a mix of the old and new brand across all assets. Regardless of the look, the commitment to the client will remain the same.

To learn more about Equitable's refreshed brand visit www.equitable.ca

About Equitable

At Equitable we believe in the power of working together. This guides how we work with each other. How we help our clients and partners. And how we support the communities where we live and work.

Together, with partners across Canada, we offer Individual Insurance, Group Insurance and Savings and Retirement solutions. To help our clients protect today and prepare tomorrow.

We believe the world is better when we work together to build an Equitable life for all.

TOGETHER

Protecting Today – Preparing Tomorrow™

