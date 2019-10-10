Equitable Group Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - David LeGresley, Chair of the Board, and Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer, Equitable Group Inc. (EQB), joined Steven Mills, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate 15 years listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. Equitable Group is a Canadian financial services business that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank. Equitable Bank offers a diverse suite of residential lending, commercial lending, and savings solutions, including high-interest savings products and GICs. Equitable Group Inc. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on March 17, 2004.