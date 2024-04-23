Equitable Bank completes the first-ever Social Covered Bond issued by a Canadian bank

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Equitable Bank (the "Bank" or "Equitable"), Canada's Challenger Bank™, is pleased to announce that it has completed its largest-ever offering of €500 million (CAD $735 million) in legislative covered bonds (the "bonds") due May 28, 2027. The bonds were issued under the Bank's CAD $3.0 billion Global Legislative Covered Bond Programme and represent Equitable's first issuance of a social bond under its Sustainable Bond Framework.

Equitable Bank believes in supporting its communities beyond the provision of financial services. Social bond issuance is a natural extension of the Bank's sustainable business practices that enables it to further support lending activities with a social benefit. In particular, housing in Canada is a complex issue, with rising costs and a lack of affordable options for many individuals and families. Equitable Bank structured this covered bond to focus on social and affordable housing, in recognition of the pervasive challenges of the housing landscape in Canada and with an eye on ensuring adequate and affordable housing.

"We're thrilled to mark twin milestones with this issuance as it represents Equitable Bank's largest-ever covered bond offering and the first-ever issuance of a social covered bond by a Canadian bank. Issuing in this size expands our available investor base to include those seeking the enhanced liquidity that benchmark issuances demonstrate, and the record-setting interest reflects growing global appetite for Equitable Bank's unique challenger story," said Chadwick Westlake, chief financial officer. "We're delighted that investors and rating agencies continue to respond positively to the success we've had in diversifying our funding sources, including growing our direct-to-consumer EQ Bank presence and expanding our wholesale funding program. We're invigorated that Fitch recently upgraded its assessment of both our risk profile and funding and liquidity profile."

The 3-year €500 million social covered bonds are rated AA by Fitch and Morningstar DBRS and were issued at a spread of 58 bps over the Euro mid-swap rate. Approximately two-thirds of the 100+ investors were new to Equitable Bank's Covered Bond Programme, and the total order book exceeded €4 billion and was oversubscribed by more than 8x times. Inclusive of all costs, covered bonds remain the lowest cost of wholesale funding available to the Bank.

The bonds are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin) and represent the Bank's fifth issuance since Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) approved the creation of the Bank's Covered Bond Programme in July 2021, bringing total outstanding to €1.7 billion (CAD $2.4 billion). All proceeds from the Bank's covered bond issuances are converted to CAD, with no residual foreign exchange or interest rate risk exposure retained.

The issuance was completed with Barclays, DZ BANK, Erste Group, LBBW, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities acting as joint bookrunners.

