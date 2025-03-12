Equitable Bank advances innovation and inclusion in Canadian banking in latest Public Accountability Statement

TORONTO, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™, today released its Public Accountability Statement (PAS) for fiscal 2024. The report outlines Equitable Bank's commitment to supporting underserved communities, advocacy for improvements to Canada's banking infrastructure and efforts to drive innovation and build a fairer, more inclusive financial landscape for Canadians.

"It's more important than ever for Canadians to understand where their financial institutions stand on the issues that matter to them. We're proud to share how fairness, transparency, inclusion and accountability remain foundational elements of our Challenger mission to drive change in banking to enrich people's lives," said Andrew Moor, president and CEO, Equitable Bank. "We remain focused on creating value for Canadians and driving innovation that reshapes banking for the better. Our bold approach is rooted in putting people first, and that will never change."

Each year, Equitable Bank shares its PAS to outline progress in its impact on Canadian communities and society at large. Grounded in the bank's five core values of respect, integrity, service, empowerment and agility, Equitable Bank is making many strides in upholding its responsibility to all Canadians.

Key highlights for 2024 include:

Advancing affordable housing – Maintained its position as Canada's largest securitizer of multi-unit residential buildings insured by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, funding $4.3 billion across 129 term loans, 41 construction loans and 170 properties nationwide

To learn more about Equitable Bank's contributions to Canada's economy, communities and banking landscape, visit https://eqb.investorroom.com/responsibility-overview

About Equitable Bank

Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. As Canada's Challenger Bank™ and seventh largest bank by assets, it leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 700,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB), a leading digital financial services company with $132 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2025). Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it one of the top banks in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

To learn more, please visit eqb.investorroom.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

