Bennaceur from Morgan Stanley Montreal will play a crucial role in enhancing operational efficiency as Equisoft's global expansion continues.

MONTREAL, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Equisoft, a leading global provider of digital solutions for the insurance and wealth management industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sophia Bennaceur as a new member of its Board of Directors.

Sophia Bennaceur, Equisoft (CNW Group/Equisoft)

"Equisoft is at the forefront of digital innovation in the insurance and wealth management industries, and I am excited to help guide the company's strategic direction. I believe in Equisoft's commitment to delivering exceptional digital solutions, and I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to drive organizational transformation and growth," said Sophia Bennaceur.

With over 20 years of extensive experience in Operations, Finance, and Information Technology, Sophia brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of successful organizational transformation to the Equisoft team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sophia Bennaceur to our Board of Directors," said Luis Romero, CEO of Equisoft. "Sophia's extensive expertise in driving strategic growth and implementing organizational transformations will be instrumental in guiding our company's future direction. Her commitment to diversity and inclusion aligns with our values, and we are confident that her unique perspective will greatly benefit Equisoft and our clients."

Sophie Bennaceur's educational background combined with her vast experience make her an invaluable addition to the Equisoft Board. Sophia holds an MBA from HEC Paris and an MA in Finance and Investment from Exeter University. Throughout her distinguished career she has demonstrated her expertise in leading strategy execution, operational processes, and financial performance, having held executive positions at renowned financial institutions, As the regional head and technology head of Morgan Stanley Montreal, Sophia plays a pivotal role in driving growth and overseeing the implementation of efficient communication strategies. Additionally, Sophia's tenure as Chief Operating Officer for Montreal at Morgan Stanley saw the office achieve remarkable expansion under her guidance.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 250 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship solutions include SaaS policy administration, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information, please visit www.equisoft.com.

SOURCE Equisoft

For further information: Jean Sabbagh, Chief Revenue Officer, Equisoft, 1 888.989.3141, ext. 122, [email protected]