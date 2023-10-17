The integration of broker-dealer investment back office and advisor CRM, needs analysis and portfolio analysis elevates advisor and client experience.

MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Equisoft, a leading global provider of digital business solutions for the insurance and wealth industries, is pleased to announce a strategic integration with VieFUND Corporation, a prominent provider of back-office solutions for Canadian investment dealers. The partnership between VieFUND's back-office platform and Equisoft's advisor solutions, Equisoft/analyze , Equisoft/connect and Equisoft/plan provides a new level of automation, efficiency and wealth planning capability for investment dealers and financial advisors. "The new integration provides our customers and advisors with access to industry-leading wealth planning, CRM and needs analysis solutions that are automatically populated with their client data from the VieFUND platform—all at the click of a button," says Mark Lafreniere, VieFUND's Chief Operating Officer.

Equisoft and VieFUND Join Forces to Transform Wealth Planning and Back-Office Operations (CNW Group/Equisoft)

"Our integration with VieFUND will really enhance advisor experience—streamlining their sales and service interactions with clients, increasing productivity and building relationships." says Jonathan Georges, Wealth Industry Principal, Equisoft. "This integration makes achieving CFR compliance easier, especially in regard to KYC/KYP. It can streamline processes for distributors and advisors, and ultimately that's good for their clients."

About VieFUND

VieFUND is a software development and consulting firm, specializing in servicing Investment Dealers in Canada. An innovation leader in the industry, VieFUND has a state of the art back-office web-based application that allows Investment Dealers to run more efficiently, reduce costs and increase productivity. VieFUND's Back-Office Platform supports Investment Dealers specializing in Mutual Funds, Segregated Funds, Exchange Traded Funds, GIC's, and Exempt Market products. VieFUND's mission is to provide the best Wealth Management platform in the Investment industry. For client name, nominee, or intermediary companies, VieFUNDs' software and support enable Investment Dealers to focus on their main lines of business to enhance automation, efficiency, and growth. VieFUND provides software and support for MFDA, IIROC, Exempt, and RDBA Dealers. With over 20 years of industry experience, we are the trusted choice for Investment Dealers in Canada.

Website: viefund.com

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 250 of the world's leading financial institutions in 16 countries, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and expert teams based in Canada, USA, UK, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. Website: www.equisoft.com

