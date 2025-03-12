MIRABEL, QC, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - As economic tensions rise between Canada and the United States, EQUINOX is reinforcing its dedication to transparency and support for Canadian businesses. Today, the company announces an unprecedented agreement with a Canadian air carrier, allowing it to offer its brokerage services free of charge to local companies.

For the first time in North America, an air broker is offering a commission-free service to its clients. Specifically, Canadian businesses booking a flight with Nolinor Aviation through EQUINOX will pay no brokerage commission. This initiative aims to lower air travel costs in an uncertain economic climate and provide Canadian companies with transparent access to premium services, free of hidden fees.

"We know that the coming months will be challenging for some Canadian businesses. That's why we wanted to take concrete action: ensuring our clients get lower-cost flights with complete transparency."

– Fernando, Charter & Logistics Director at EQUINOX Charter Solutions

By offering this commission-free service, EQUINOX reaffirms its commitment to being the only air broker in North America to guarantee complete transparency, with no hidden fees or concealed margins. This exclusive partnership with Nolinor Aviation allows Canadian businesses to benefit from personalized air brokerage services without the additional costs often opaquely embedded by other brokers.

About EQUINOX Charter Solutions

EQUINOX Charter Solution is a Canada-based air broker renowned for its unmatched transparency policy. Unlike common industry practices, EQUINOX voluntarily caps its commission at 10%, ensuring clients have full visibility on their flight costs. With an innovative approach and a commitment to fairness, EQUINOX is redefining air brokerage standards in North America. For more information about EQUINOX and its services, visit www.equinoxchartersolutions.com/en . Updates and news can also be found by following @equinoxchartersolutions on Instagram.

About Nolinor Aviation

Founded in 1992, Nolinor Aviation is a leading provider of specialized commercial charter flights. The airline operates across Canada, the United States, and various international destinations. Nolinor Aviation is recognized for its commitment to safety in both its equipment and services. As a private company, Nolinor Aviation (IATA code N5) is wholly owned by the Prud'homme family trust. The company has established a strong presence in the charter flight sector, offering tailored services to meet diverse transportation needs. For additional information about Nolinor Aviation and its services, please visit www.nolinor.com . Updates and news can also be found by following @nolinor_aviation on Instagram.

