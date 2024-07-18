eQ Technologic Elevates Industry Standards with Inaugural Customer Conference, exeQute

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- In an era brimming with industry conferences, eQ Technologic, Inc., the developers of the eQube®-DaaS Platform, is making a bold entrance with its inaugural customer conference, exeQuteSM, Oct. 7-10, 2024. Unlike other customer conferences in the data as a service (DaaS) industry, exeQute is set to stand out with a focus on actionable tactics tailored to meet the unique needs of its customers, reflecting the company's deep commitment to customer-centricity and innovation.

eQ Technologic set to host its premiere Customer Conference, exeQute 2024. (PRNewsfoto/eQ Technologic, Inc.)

As Gartner predicts that by 2027, 25% of CIOs will have compensation linked to their sustainable technology impact, exeQute's conference is shaping the future of digital transformation with sustainability and responsibility top of mind. This conference goes beyond theoretical discussions, offering a hands-on experience where top brands share real-world solutions that attendees can immediately apply. This focus on actionable content ensures that every participant leaves with a toolkit of strategies to drive improvements in their business.

eQ Technologic's dedication to understanding customer needs is evident in every aspect of exeQute. The conference sessions delve into the specific challenges faced by customers, offering personalized solutions and insights. This tailored approach showcases the company's commitment to not just listening to its customers but collaborating with them to develop solutions that drive their success.

"Execution is one of our key operating principles at eQ. An organization's ability to execute materially separates winners from the pack," said Dinesh Khaladkar, President & CEO of eQ Technologic. "We strongly believe that the gap between the future and now is bridged by execution. The future doesn't just happen, it must be defined, and actions must be taken to achieve it. It's time to envision what lies ahead and act upon the future vision with exeQute."

exeQute provides a unique platform for attendees to network with industry leaders, peers, analysts, and media, fostering a collaborative environment where new ideas and partnerships will enable the future growth of companies. The conference's comprehensive approach to addressing both current challenges and future opportunities highlights eQ Technologic's role as a catalyst for positive change in the industry by catalyzing cross-industry innovation and offering insight into how organizations leverage eQ's industry agnostic solutions to gain and maintain a competitive advantage.

exeQute is not merely another event in the crowded conference landscape. It is setting a new standard for customer engagement, providing value through actionable insights, innovative solutions, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable practices. For those seeking to navigate the complexities of digital transformation responsibly, exeQute is an indispensable resource, reinforcing eQ Technologic's position as a leader in the industry. With executives and decision-makers from some of the world's leading organizations, the conference will unravel future trends, disruptive technologies, and emerging opportunities. Power-packed with keynotes, success stories, product roadmaps, demos, fireside chats, and more, the conference furthers eQ Technologic's position as a leader in the industry.

Conference details:

VEA, A Marriott Resort & Spa, Newport Beach, California

Oct. 7-11, 2024

Agenda, speakers, sponsorship opportunities, and registration information can be found at exequteconference.com.

About eQ Technologic

Over the past two decades, eQ has been instrumental in accelerating digital transformation across industries such as Aerospace & Defense, Department of Defense, Automotive, Energy, Heavy-Machinery, Electronics, High-Tech, Electronics, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), and more.

The Low/No-Code eQube®-DaaS (Data as a Service) Platform establishes a Data Fabric with a connected network of integrated data, applications and devices that puts the power of analytics in the hands of end users, leading to Actionable Insight. eQ's 100+ OOTB plug and play Connectors connect disparate heterogeneous systems in an instant, empowering organizations to work with any data, any format, any API, any speed, with any system, any application, and any device without writing any code. It enables secure, scalable, and robust information collaboration while honoring security rules. This enables eQ to offer solutions like Digital Thread, CLM (Closed Loop Manufacturing), Multi-PLM Solutions, For-purpose Apps, API Factory with Common Data Model, and many others.

Some of eQ's marquee customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, US Navy, Rolls-Royce, Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Adient, ULA, Moog, Micron Technologies, Boeing, General Electric, Siemens Energy, Panasonic, EDF, and General Dynamics to name a few.

