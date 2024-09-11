eQ Technologic Appoints New CEO, Kunal Khaladkar, to Continue to Drive Business Strategy and Innovation

Amid the passing of founder and CEO, Dinesh Khaladkar, eQ remains committed to client service and its corporate vision of accelerating digital transformation

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- With profound sadness, eQ Technologic, Inc., the developers of the eQube®-DaaS Platform, announce the passing of their founder, president, and CEO, Dinesh Khaladkar. Following his untimely passing last month, the board followed Dinesh's succession plan, appointing Kunal Khaladkar as the president and CEO, to carry forward Dinesh's legacy as an entrepreneur and grow eQ to greater heights.

eQ Technologic Appoints New CEO, Kunal Khaladkar

Dinesh founded eQ Technologic on Sept. 11, 2000, exactly 24 years ago, and went on to build one of the most revolutionary and disruptive data integration and analytics platforms, eQube®-DaaS. He spearheaded strategic business and partnership development, ensured a customer-centric focus, and drove the direction of internal product and technology development at eQ. With his pioneering vision and relentless drive, the organization steadily grew to have 900+ employees around the globe, offices in four countries, 550+ customers across eight industries, and 150+ partners in its robust network.

As the company enters its 25th year, Kunal Khaladkar steps into the role of president and CEO of eQ Technologic. Kunal will continue to drive the business strategy and innovation, while ensuring alignment with the corporate vision and mission.

"My father, Dinesh, had a pioneering vision that built eQ Technologic into a global leader in data integration and analytics," said Kunal Khaladkar, president and CEO. "As we honor his legacy, I am committed to leading eQ forward with the same dedication to innovation and excellence that he instilled in all of us. We are 1eQ, and we continue to simply deliver."

Since joining the company a decade ago, Kunal has held various positions within the company. Starting as a software engineer working on product development, he has since transitioned to lead several customer implementations as well as business development initiatives. With deep technical expertise coupled with a keen business acumen and a strong pulse on customer needs, he brings together the perfect blend of technology, business, and stakeholder management, to enable value creation, growth, and long-term customer success.

About eQ Technologic

Over the past two decades, eQ has been instrumental in accelerating digital transformation across industries such as Aerospace & Defense, Department of Defense, Automotive, Energy, Heavy-Machinery, Electronics, High-Tech, Electronics, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), and more. The Low/No-Code eQube®-DaaS (Data as a Service) Platform establishes a Data Fabric with a connected network of integrated data, applications and devices that puts the power of analytics in the hands of end users, leading to Actionable Insight. eQ's 100+ OOTB plug and play Connectors connect disparate heterogeneous systems in an instant, empowering organizations to work with any data, any format, any API, any speed, with any system, any application, and any device without writing any code. It enables secure, scalable, and robust information collaboration while honoring security rules. This enables eQ to offer solutions like Digital Thread, CLM (Closed Loop Manufacturing), Multi-PLM Solutions, For-purpose Apps, API Factory with Common Data Model, and many others. Some of eQ's marquee customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, US Navy, Rolls-Royce, Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Adient, ULA, Moog, Micron Technologies, Boeing, General Electric, Siemens Energy, Panasonic, EDF, and General Dynamics, to name a few. For more information, please visit www.1eQ.com and www.linkedin.com/company/eq-technologic/.

