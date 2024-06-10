EPCOR and HAWSCo Enter Ownership Transfer Agreement

"Harmony is a beautiful community that has been very well thought out – an excellent match with our core expertise in residential and community utility service," said Joe Gysel, EPCOR USA President and Senior Vice President of North American Commercial Services. "We're looking forward to bringing best-in-class water operations and customer service to Harmony and partnering with Qualico Communities Calgary and Bordeaux Developments as the community continues to grow."

With roughly 500 occupied residences today, Harmony will ultimately be a 5,000-home community. The amenity-laden community boasts views of the Canadian Rockies, the world-class Mickelson National Golf Club, retail and at completion, two recreational lakes at Harmony's center.

Sustainably designed, Harmony's Integrated Water System ensures that water is conserved and reused, a model for water-conscious development in Alberta that aligns with EPCOR's focus on conservation practices and returning water to the natural water cycle. Reclaimed water is used to irrigate the Mickelson National Golf Club and municipal reserve areas adjacent to the golf course. Annually HAWSCo returns more than 581,000 cubic metres of stormwater to the Bow River watershed.

"We are pleased to enter into formal acquisition agreements with EPCOR, one of the leading utility service providers in North America," says Cary Kienitz, General Manager, Acquisitions and Development for Qualico Communities Calgary and co-manager of HAWSCo. "We are excited to see the accelerated growth of Harmony and the continued implementation of our exceptional water strategy with such an esteemed partner."

With EPCOR's roots in Edmonton and contracted water operations in multiple communities across southern Alberta, Harmony is a natural fit with the company's existing water and wastewater operations. In addition to being the water and wastewater provider for the City of Edmonton, EPCOR runs water and wastewater operations in Canmore, Chestermere, Kananaskis, Red Deer County and Strathmore. EPCOR also owns and operates 10 community utility systems in Arizona and New Mexico – serving a combined population of nearly 500,000 people – including award-winning master-planned communities in the metropolitan Phoenix area.

EPCOR is committed to being a leader in sustainability, and continues to demonstrate this through clear targets and measures focused on protecting water supply, limiting water loss, and maximizing water reuse. Progress on these commitments and many others are shared annually through the company's sustainability report (available at epcor.com), and demonstrate present and future benefits for the many communities where EPCOR operates.

The developers will continue to focus on building out the Harmony community. Qualico will also continue their projects that are underway in Calgary, Chestermere, Airdrie, and Cochrane.

EPCOR's purchase of the Harmony water and wastewater utility systems is subject to Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) approval.

About Harmony Advanced Water Systems Corp. (HAWSCo)

Since 2016, HAWSCo in Rocky View County has been an innovator in water conservation practices. HAWSCo conserves, reuses, and respects this natural resource throughout the water cycle, and provides important water services to Harmony and the surrounding areas of Rocky View County.

About EPCOR

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is committed to conducting its business and operations safely and responsibly. Environmental stewardship, public health and community well-being are at the heart of EPCOR's mission to provide clean water and safe, reliable energy. EPCOR is an Alberta Top 80 employer, is ranked among Corporate Knights' 2023 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada, and is designated a Utility of the Future Today by the Water Environment Federation.

SOURCE Epcor Utilities Inc.

For further information: Emily Smith, Director of Marketing and Customer Care, Qualico Communities Calgary, (403) 212-6336, [email protected]; EPCOR Media Relations, (780) 721-9001, [email protected]