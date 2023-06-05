Entropy Inc. Provides Operational and Corporate Update

(TSX: AAV)

CALGARY, AB, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Entropy Inc. ("Entropy" or the "Corporation"), a subsidiary of Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage"), is pleased to provide a corporate update, including new performance achievements at the Glacier post-combustion carbon capture and storage ("CCS") project in Alberta, Canada, and increasing activities in the United States.

Glacier CCS Phase 1a Operations Update

Following the previously announced high-performance benchmarks at Glacier (please see press release dated February 8, 2023), Entropy conducted a multi-month optimization protocol to further increase the efficiency of the Entropy modular CCS system. Highlights of the protocol results include:

Phase 1a achieved a monthly capture and storage rate equivalent to 12,267 tonnes per annum ("tpa"), delivering 93% of budgeted capacity despite operational intermittency primarily related to host plant disruptions.

1a achieved a monthly capture and storage rate equivalent to 12,267 tonnes per annum ("tpa"), delivering 93% of budgeted capacity despite operational intermittency primarily related to host plant disruptions. Consistently reinforced the global efficiency benchmark of 2.4 GJ/tonne at 90% capture rate on 5.3% CO2 flue gas.

GJ/tonne at 90% capture rate on 5.3% CO2 flue gas. At 75% capture rate, achieved a 20% reduction to heat duty.

At 95% capture rate, heat duty increased by only 8%.

Established optimal operating range between 90% and 93% capture rates, with stable capture rates up to 98%.

All efficiency data was compiled at 10 second intervals from digital flow metering and control systems, and processed using EntropyIQ™, our digital data gathering and processing engine, with independent verification by University of Regina researchers.

Based on current performance, Entropy remains on track to achieve operating costs of approximately C$27/tonne at Glacier for Phase 1 and C$22/tonne upon completion of Phase 2, including capture, compression, transportation and storage.

Glacier Phase 1b and Phase 2 Update

Glacier Phase 1b is on schedule to be commissioned in Q4 2023, with all major equipment modules under construction. This project is the first deployment of Entropy's Integrated Carbon Capture and Storage™ (iCCS™) technology, which integrates Entropy's CCS technology into the design and fabrication of new industrial engines and boilers. Entropy's iCCS™ is expected to reduce total installed cost of capture by between 20% and 25% versus the cost of retrofitting a similar unit. Once commissioned, Phase 1b will have the capacity to capture an additional 16,000 tpa from a new 5,000hp gas-fired compressor engine, bringing the total emissions abatement for Glacier Phase 1 to approximately 60,000 tpa, including avoided combustion. Total installed cost of Phase 1b is expected to be $13.7 million.

Glacier Phase 2, which is planned to capture an additional 137,000 tpa, remains "shovel-ready" but awaiting additional clarity on carbon policy in Canada including specifics on the federal investment tax credit ("ITC") and carbon contract-for-differences ("CCFDs"). Once Phase 2 reaches final investment decision ("FID") it is expected to employ approximately 200 people across western Canada during construction, with a total investment of approximately $100 million.

Corporate Update

In addition to several previously announced projects that are progressing in Canada, Entropy has now entered into multiple agreements and memoranda of understanding with emitters in the United States. Projects now under development in the United States include gas-fired power generation, gas-fired steam generation and gas-fired compression, totaling approximately 1 million tpa in Texas, California and Pennsylvania.

About Entropy

Entropy is a privately-owned company, founded by Advantage, applying sophisticated science and engineering to develop commercial CCS projects. Entropy entered a strategic $300 million investment agreement with Brookfield Renewable in 2022 to scale up deployment of Entropy's CCS technology globally. Entropy's technology is expected to deliver commercial profitability with an industry-leading cost structure using proprietary modular carbon capture and storage technology. Entropy intends to deploy this technology in the global effort to reduce and eventually eliminate carbon emissions. Further information is available at www.entropyinc.com.

The following abbreviations used in this press release have the meanings set forth below:

GJ gigajoule mmtpa million metric tonnes per annum tpa tonnes per annum

